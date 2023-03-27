Sean Payton makes a bold proclamation regarding Jarrett Stidham

PHOENIX — Jarrett Stidham has just two career starts under his belt. One was impressive, the other, six days later, much less so.

But at various points toward the end of his college career, Stidham was discussed as a potential No. 1 overall pick. That didn’t pan out, of course. But the fact that he was in the conversation at one point reveals what some thought of his talent and ceiling.

Nearly a half-decade and three teams later, Stidham has a believer in Sean Payton.

“I think he’s young, but I think he’s someone that we had a good grade on coming out,” Payton said at the AFC coaches breakfast Monday morning. “We like the player. I think he played well in the two starts he had this year.

Particularly agains the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17. Payton specifically praised Stidham’s pre-snap work at the line of scrimmage.

“That’s impressive against a good defense,” Payton said. “So, he was a priority for us, like quietly — and fortunately, it worked out to where we were able to get him.”

Payton has gone with veteran backups with plenty of starting experience in the past. He had Mark Brunell when the Saints won Super Bowl XLIV. He brought in Teddy Bridgewater for the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He signed former No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston in 2020 to serve as Drew Brees’ understudy.

And both Bridgewater and Winston were free agents this month.

“And so, there were a couple of directions, really, with that position,” Payton said. “There were a handful of No. 2s that either I had worked with, or we felt comfortable with.”

But he chose Stidham because of the belief in untapped upside within the fifth-year quarterback.

“In this case, I think, it’s a No. 2 that his arrow is moving in a direction where we feel like he can become an NFL starter in our league,” Payton said, making an upward motion with his hand to illustrate his point.

“So, the evaluation was pretty crystal clear for all of us. I think he’s someone that’s going to be great in the room. He’s smart. And, so, that was quietly an important [signing] for us.”

Later in the press conference, Payton reiterated his point.

“I think there’s upside in this player,” Payton said. “I think there’s certain players that we saw in free agency — and can they come in and play and start, yes?

“I think you get that you get with Jarrett, but I also think you get a player who’s still ascending.”

Which sounds very much like a player in whom Payton believes there could be a massive role if the need arises, Russell Wilson falters — or both.

