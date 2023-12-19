Close
Melvin Gordon has a legitimate shot at yet another Super Bowl ring

Dec 19, 2023, 4:12 PM

(Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Former Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon has a chance to win his second Super Bowl ring in two years.

And this time, he might actually be on the field.

Gordon, who didn’t play a snap for Chiefs last season but was on their practice squad, was handed a big opportunity by the Ravens on Tuesday. He’s back on the 53-man roster, after standout rookie Keaton Mitchell was placed on injured reserve.

Gordon, who caught on with Baltimore over the summer, has appeared in two games for the Ravens this season. He has 13 carries for 53 yards, and shockingly no fumbles. That was an issue that plagued him in a big way with the Broncos, and drove fans nuts.

Gordon was finally cut after 10 disappointing games a season ago. He had five fumbles in 2022 alone before the Broncos pulled the plug, after having three in 2021 and four in 2020.

Once he landed in Kansas City, Gordon trolled everyone by showing off the Lombardi Trophy even though he did almost nothing to earn it. Gordon has since complained about being a running back in the NFL and called his experience in Denver “bad.”

It was bad for Broncos Country as well, and there’s no love lost there. We’ll see if he gets critical carries down the stretch for the Ravens or in the playoffs, but if he does, Baltimore should hold its collective breath. At 11-3, they sit atop the AFC and in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 seed.

But one Gordon slip up in a regular season game or a postseason contest could be the difference between winning a championship and not.

Broncos fans will certainly watch with curiosity from afar.

