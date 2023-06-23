Melvin Gordon complains about being a RB, still wants to play

Former Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon still wants to play in the NFL.

Whether GMs around the league feel the same way remains to be seen.

Gordon, a fumbling machine in Denver, was finally cut after 10 games a season ago. He had five fumbles in 2022 alone before the Broncos pulled the plug, after having three in 2021 and four in 2020.

His next chapter was with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he sat on the practice squad and didn’t play a snap. Gordon proudly showed off with the Lombardi Trophy, after doing very little to earn it.

To no one’s surprise Gordon is still a free agent, but that doesn’t mean he’s ready to retire. On a recent appearance with Jim Rome, Gordon made it clear he’s looking to continue playing, while also complaining about being a running back.

"It's literally the worst position to play in the NFL right now. It literally sucks." –@MelvinGordon25 on a brutal offseason for running backs. pic.twitter.com/omUUB7PRXu — Jim Rome (@jimrome) June 21, 2023

“It’s just so tough for running backs right now. And you have a lot of running backs out there and we just don’t get no love. It’s literally the worst position to play in the NFL right now. It literally sucks,” Gordon said.

While Gordon’s overall point is fair, the shelf-life for running backs in the NFL is shorter than ever, he has no one to blame but himself if he doesn’t get another gig.

The No. 1 job of a back is to secure the football, as turnovers are deadly and will literally cost you games. Gordon might want to work on his use of the word literally, but that’s a different story for a different day.

***