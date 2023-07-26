Melvin Gordon still talking about Broncos, calls experience “bad”

Former Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon is still talking about his ex-team.

Gordon, who’s never found a camera or microphone he didn’t like, was asked about his experience with former head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Wednesday. The interview came with Kay Adams on her morning show “Up & Adams.”

“I think people will take it wrong because my experience with Denver was bad. With the Hackett experience, it was pretty bad. Just all over, it was just not good,” Gordon said.

Those are pretty blunt words from a guy who had five fumbles in just 10 games and had to eventually be cut. Gordon tried to hedge a little bit, but his message was clear — he didn’t like some of the staff.

“I don’t want people to think Hack was a bad coach. Like I said before, it was a lot of great people on the staff. I don’t think they meshed well together and it showed,” Gordon said.

You can watch the full clip below:

It sounds like Gordon is blaming former running backs coach Tyrone Wheatley as well, even though he doesn’t mention him by name. Gordon says that Hackett couldn’t coach every position because he had to oversee the team.

Gordon went on to the Chiefs practice squad after he was cut and “won” a Super Bowl, despite not registering a carry with Kansas City.

He signed a deal with the Baltimore Ravens last week.

