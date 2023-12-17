Russell Wilson dodges questions on Sean Payton’s ire at him

The Denver Broncos’ hopes took a big hit as they got smacked in Detroit on Saturday night 42-17.

The hot streak is officially over in the Mile High City and the good vibes that percolated throughout Broncos Country during have flipped to an angry head coach Sean Payton berating quarterback Russell Wilson.

The big moment came with the Broncos down 28-7 in the third quarter, looking to make it a two-possession ballgame. Three separate times Denver looked to find the endzone, and each time a referee marked them short or called the play back. The third touchdown that didn’t come on a fourth and short on the goalline where the Broncos plunged in with a fullback dive. But it was brought back controversially due to Denver lining up offsides on offense. While Payton settled for a field goal to make it 28-10, he went at Wilson.

“It would’ve given us a chance to keep the game close,” Wilson said. “Anytime it’s striking distance like that we believe we can win, but it didn’t go our way.”

The Broncos were called for offensive offsides, wiping out a TD on 4th-and-goal. Sean Payton was livid at the officials… and Denver QB Russell Wilson. "Well, there is a very animated discussion. I'd say it's a one-sided discussion with his quarterback." – Kevin Harlan pic.twitter.com/k9KKcoSain — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 17, 2023

Payton was obviously sore about the moment and got spicy when asked about it postgame. The coach said it was nobody’s business to know what he told his quarterback.

Wilson was much more composed when questioned on the exchange but didn’t add any details.

“We wanted to score on that drive, and we were frustrated we didn’t more than anything else,” Wilson said. “That was the disappointing part and we were a little frustrated.”

Wilson went 18-of-32 passing, gaining 223 yards and a touchdown. He was sacked twice and had a costly early fumble.

“We all want to score there, and that’s our focus,” Wilson said. “We want a coach who is passionate.”

This season is a key one for Wilson, whose mega trade laid a ton of expectations that have not been met And his subsequent giant extension kicks in before the 2024 season. If Denver plans to move on from the one-time stud quarterback, who has very inconsistent play with the Broncos, they might be forced to do it this spring. But if Wilson could bounce back and maybe even lead Denver to the postseason berth, it could be the beginning of a second window of success for the veteran gunslinger.

“It’s been a journey all season, we started behind the 8-ball, and now we’ve done well the last several games, but we’re gonna respond,” Wilson said.

After three games in a row on the road, the Broncos are back in Denver against the lowly Patriots on Christmas Eve. They finish the season with three games against struggling opponents, a chance to get to 10-7 and break the team’s postseason drought.