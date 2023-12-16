Who should a Broncos fan root for this weekend?
Dec 16, 2023, 12:41 AM
(Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
DETROIT — Saturday brings a perfect tripleheader for the Broncos fan … because all three games have relevance, and the stakes increase with the passage of the day.
Obviously, the Broncos’ game at Ford Field against the 9-4 Detroit Lions carries the most weight. Independent of other results, a win takes the Broncos’ playoff chances to 68 percent, according to The New York Times’ playoff simulator. Those odds drop to 31 percent with a defeat.
But how do other games affect the Broncos?
According to the NYT, the Broncos’ baseline playoff chances sit at 42 percent heading into Saturday.
MINNESOTA (7-6) AT CINCINNATI (7-6)
Saturday, 11 a.m. MST
This one is obvious, given that the Vikings and Bengals sit in opposite conferences. A Vikings win increases the Broncos’ chances to 48 percent; a Cincinnati triumph drops them to 36 percent.
PREFERRED WINNER: Minnesota
PITTSBURGH (7-6) AT INDIANAPOLIS (7-6)
Saturday, 2:30 p.m. MST
Here, it gets tricky. Both teams have conference-record tiebreaker edges on the Broncos. A Steelers win increases the Broncos’ odds to 45 percent; a Colts win moves Denver to 43 percent.
PREFERRED WINNER: Pittsburgh (but barely)
CHICAGO (5-8) at CLEVELAND (8-5)
Sunday, 11 a.m. MST
PREFERRED WINNER: Chicago
HOUSTON (7-6) AT TENNESSEE (5-8)
Sunday, 11 a.m. MST
PREFERRED WINNER: Tennessee
KANSAS CITY (8-5) AT NEW ENGLAND (3-10)
Sunday, 11 a.m. MST
PREFERRED WINNER: New England
DALLAS (10-3) AT BUFFALO (7-6)
Sunday, 2:25 p.m. MST
PREFERRED WINNER: Dallas
BALTIMORE (10-3) AT JACKSONVILLE (8-5)
Sunday, 6:20 p.m. MST
PREFERRED WINNER: Baltimore
Denver gets a slight bump from a Ravens win over the AFC South leaders.