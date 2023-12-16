Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Who should a Broncos fan root for this weekend?

Dec 16, 2023, 12:41 AM

Broncos fan...

(Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

(Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

DETROIT — Saturday brings a perfect tripleheader for the Broncos fan … because all three games have relevance, and the stakes increase with the passage of the day.

Obviously, the Broncos’ game at Ford Field against the 9-4 Detroit Lions carries the most weight. Independent of other results, a win takes the Broncos’ playoff chances to 68 percent, according to The New York Timesplayoff simulator. Those odds drop to 31 percent with a defeat.

But how do other games affect the Broncos?

According to the NYT, the Broncos’ baseline playoff chances sit at 42 percent heading into Saturday.

MINNESOTA (7-6) AT CINCINNATI (7-6)

Saturday, 11 a.m. MST

This one is obvious, given that the Vikings and Bengals sit in opposite conferences. A Vikings win increases the Broncos’ chances to 48 percent; a Cincinnati triumph drops them to 36 percent.

PREFERRED WINNER: Minnesota

PITTSBURGH (7-6) AT INDIANAPOLIS (7-6)

Saturday, 2:30 p.m. MST

Here, it gets tricky. Both teams have conference-record tiebreaker edges on the Broncos. A Steelers win increases the Broncos’ odds to 45 percent; a Colts win moves Denver to 43 percent.

PREFERRED WINNER: Pittsburgh (but barely)

CHICAGO (5-8) at CLEVELAND (8-5)

Sunday, 11 a.m. MST

PREFERRED WINNER: Chicago

HOUSTON (7-6) AT TENNESSEE (5-8)

Sunday, 11 a.m. MST

PREFERRED WINNER: Tennessee

KANSAS CITY (8-5) AT NEW ENGLAND (3-10)

Sunday, 11 a.m. MST

PREFERRED WINNER: New England

DALLAS (10-3) AT BUFFALO (7-6)

Sunday, 2:25 p.m. MST

PREFERRED WINNER: Dallas

BALTIMORE (10-3) AT JACKSONVILLE (8-5)

Sunday, 6:20 p.m. MST

PREFERRED WINNER: Baltimore

Denver gets a slight bump from a Ravens win over the AFC South leaders.

Broncos

Russell Wilson leads the Denver Broncos...

Cecil Lammey

Russell Wilson must come through for the Broncos with playoff chances on the line

The Denver Broncos have four games left to qualify for the playoffs, and their toughest matchup remaining is on Saturday against the Detroit Lions. How do they win? Join Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason for Orange and Blue Today! Follow @CecilLammey

8 hours ago

Brandon Staley...

Andrew Mason

Brandon Staley and Tom Telesco fired by Chargers, but problems of Broncos’ AFC West rivals go deeper than coaching, personnel

Fired by the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday, former Broncos assistant Brandon Staley became the latest coach to fail with that franchise.

14 hours ago

Jerry Jeudy...

Andrew Mason

‘Jerry’s a guy we trust’ – Broncos still have faith in Jerry Jeudy

Jerry Jeudy had just one drop this season before last Sunday, and that’s part of the reason why Broncos coaches still believe in him.

1 day ago

Javonte Williams...

Jake Shapiro

Broncos playoffs hopes swing on Saturday’s clash against Lions

The Broncos have about a 50/50 chance at dancing, according to the New York Times but things can change a lot with Week 15's result

1 day ago

Jerry Jeudy...

Cecil Lammey

How do the Broncos stay on target with the playoffs approaching?

The Denver Broncos have a chance at making the postseason, but how do they stay on target with four games left? Join Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason on Orange and Blue Today! Follow @CecilLammey

1 day ago

Greg Dulcich...

Andrew Mason

Greg Dulcich ruled out for Lions game; P.J. Locke questionable

Greg Dulcich did not practice Thursday, and now has a foot injury on his ledger, one day after he returned to the practice field.

1 day ago

Who should a Broncos fan root for this weekend?