18 years ago today, Monfort brothers took full control of the Rockies

Today is an anniversary for Colorado Rockies owner Dick Monfort.

On Dec. 15, 2005, he and his brother Charlie bought out team co-founder Jerry McMorris for full control of the Rockies. At the time, it was reported that the Monforts paid McMorris between $17 million and $20 million for his remaining initial investment of $8.5 million.

The Rockies are now valued at $1.475 billion, according to Forbes.

Dick Monfort took over the roles of managing general partner, chairman and CEO from Charlie in 2011, a title he’s held ever since.

Things got off to a fast start as Colorado made the World Series just two years later. “Rocktober” 2007 remains the best time the club has ever had, and they’ve been to the playoffs just three times since, going 2-7 in those games. They haven’t won a postseason series since 2007, although they did beat the Cubs in a Wild Card playoff game in 2018.

Overall, in the 19 years since the Monforts took full control of the Rockies, the team has finished over .500 just five times. 2023 might have been rock-bottom, with the team losing a franchise-worst 103 games. Dick infamously said before the season he thought Colorado could play .500 ball. They finished 59-103.

Dick and the media have clashed over the years, even telling a columnist “You’d like that, wouldn’t you?” when pressed if he’d sell the team. That incident came after the infamous Nolan Arenado trade, one that saw the superstar third baseman and $50 million go to the Cardinals for a slew of mediocre prospects.

As other National League West teams are once again spending big this offseason, the Rockies haven’t made a whimper. It’s not that Monforts haven’t dished out big money contracts over the years, they’ve just gone to the wrong guys.

For now, fans continue to flock to Coors Field, and the “Party Deck” remains full on almost a nightly basis. As long as the team makes money, it’s hard to envision the Monfort family ever selling.

On this day in 2005, they made a genius business decision, but one that’s hurt the product on the field and the experience of Rockies fans for nearly two decades.