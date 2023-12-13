Close
AVALANCHE

Former Avs great Erik Johnson breaks down in tears before return

Dec 13, 2023, 12:45 PM

Erik Johnson...

(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Former Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson was a staple on the team for a long, long time.

And he saw the highest of highs and lowest of lows.

Johnson spent 13 seasons in Colorado before departing this past offseason and signing with the Buffalo Sabres. He helped the team win the Stanley Cup in 2022, and also played in 2017 when they had an NHL-worst 48 points. He truly was part of it all.

So when “EJ” met with the media on Wednesday at Ball Arena, it’s no surprise he got emotional discussing his memories in Denver. He started his media availability by wishing Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard well, as Girard’s currently in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program.

And then after answering a few questions about how special it is to be back, Johnson broke down in tears. He needed some time to gather himself before continuing the press conference.

Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now captured the full interview. Johnson gets choked up around the 2:35 mark.

YouTube video

That is about as raw as it gets from an NHL player. It’s clear Johnson misses his Avalanche teammates, the fans and the state of Colorado. He says this is his home, so he’ll be around town long after his playing days are done.

The Avs already played in Buffalo earlier this year, and captain Gabriel Landeskog gave Johnson a really nice gift. Johnson mentioned after the game tonight he’ll meet up with some of his old teammates for a beer or a glass of wine.

It’s clear that the 2022 team will always have a special bond, and while guys like Nazem Kadri received great tributes when they returned a season ago, now it’s Johnson’s turn.

