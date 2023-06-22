Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

AVALANCHE

It’s likely the end of the line for Erik Johnson in Colorado

Jun 22, 2023, 9:43 AM

Erik Johnson...

(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

BY


Editor of Denver Sports

After 13 seasons in Colorado, Erik Johnson’s time with the Avalanche has likely come to an end. The defenseman is expected to become a free agent on July 1.

During his time with the Avs, Johnson played in 717 games. He scored 68 goals and recorded 178 assists, totaling 246 points.

Johnson was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2006 NHL Entry Draft, selected by St. Louis. After three seasons with the Blues, the defenseman was traded to the Avalanche. He’d go on to play the seventh-most games in franchise history.

***

Avalanche

Pierre Lacroix...

Jake Shapiro

Architect of two Avs Stanley Cup teams gets hockey’s highest honor

Without Pierre Lacroix the Colorado Avalanche are not who we know them to be and that's why he's now in the Hockey Hall of Fame

2 days ago

Denver Nuggets parade...

Zach Lazarus

Is the city of Denver a hot destination in the sports world?

The Nuggets championship adds to the city's recent run of success, as players in several sports are suddenly flocking to Colorado

6 days ago

Valeri Nichushkin...

Will Petersen

Valeri Nichushkin appears to be back in Russia based on photo

It's the first time Nichushkin has been seen in any public forum since leaving the Avs before Game 3 in their series against Seattle

15 days ago

Adam Silver...

Jake Shapiro

Adam Silver knows ongoing Altitude/Comcast dispute is an issue needing a fix

Twice in two days NBA commissioner Adam Silver took to a microphone to voice his thoughts on the ongoing Comcast dispute with Altitude TV

20 days ago

Valeri Nichushkin...

Will Petersen

9NEWS obtains body camera video of incident involving Nichushkin

Seattle PD muted the audio at several key moments that could detail more of Nichushkin's involvement in the whole ordeal

21 days ago

Andrew Cogliano...

Will Petersen

A few weeks after fracturing his neck, Andrew Cogliano goes to Nuggets game

It's a great sign that Cogliano was out and about, after he missed the Avalanche's Game 7 loss thanks to the horrific injury on a very sketchy hit

1 month ago

It’s likely the end of the line for Erik Johnson in Colorado