It’s likely the end of the line for Erik Johnson in Colorado

After 13 seasons in Colorado, Erik Johnson’s time with the Avalanche has likely come to an end. The defenseman is expected to become a free agent on July 1.

Hearing Colorado likely won’t re-sign Erik Johnson. The veteran defenseman will hit the open market when free agency begins July 1 — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) June 22, 2023

During his time with the Avs, Johnson played in 717 games. He scored 68 goals and recorded 178 assists, totaling 246 points.

Johnson was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2006 NHL Entry Draft, selected by St. Louis. After three seasons with the Blues, the defenseman was traded to the Avalanche. He’d go on to play the seventh-most games in franchise history.

