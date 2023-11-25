Girard entering treatment for anxiety and depression, led to alcohol abuse

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard is entering treatment for anxiety and depression that has led to alcohol abuse.

His agency, CAA, announced the news on Friday night with a quote from Girard and NHL PR also released a brief statement through the league’s official website.

A statement from CAA Hockey client Sam Girard. pic.twitter.com/IE4hlAG0ZI — CAA Hockey (@CAAHockey) November 24, 2023

Girard, 25, hasn’t played since Nov. 18 against the Dallas Stars. He has one goal and three assists on the season.

“(Girard) will be unavailable to his Club for an indefinite period while he receives care from the Player Assistance Program of the NHLPA and NHL,” the NHL PR statement said. “Under the terms of the joint program, Girard will continue to be paid while receiving treatment. He will return to the Club when cleared for on-ice competition by the program administrators.”

The 12-6-0 Avalanche are in action on Friday night in Minnesota. It’s unclear how long Girard will be out, but everyone is obviously rooting for him as he seeks the help he needs.