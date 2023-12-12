Close
ROCKIES

Larry Walker appears in funny new Tom Brady commercial

Dec 12, 2023, 12:56 PM

BOSTON, MA - APRIL 3: From left, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Tom Brady #12, Rob Gronko...

BOSTON, MA - APRIL 3: From left, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Tom Brady #12, Rob Gronkowski #87, Dion Lewis #33, and James White #28 walk onto the field carrying Vince Lombardi trophies before the opening day game between the Boston Red Sox and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park on April 3, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

We all know the story of Tom Brady, a late-round pick in the NFL Draft turned to one of the best players in the sport’s history. But what if Brady dominated a different sport after being selected deep into a draft?

Brady was selected in the 18th round of the 1995 MLB Draft by the Montreal Expos. Imagine that he picked baseball over football and became a legend on the diamond. What if he became rivals with the Colorado Rockies instead of the Denver Broncos?

Well for one, Expos turned Rockies legend Larry Walker and Brady may have had a fierce National League rivalry. And Montreal probably still has its baseball club today. This new commercial from Bowman Topps likes to mess with the timeline a bit and has Walkers staying up north because of Brady, with fellow Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez and Vladimir Guerrero.

Brady’s 649 touchdowns in 335 games would’ve placed him seventh all-time among baseball home run hitters, topping Ken Griffey Jr. and falling just behind Willie Mays. Of course, Tom Terffic would parlay his longball into a successful career selling cars thanks to his Thomas Promise.

“That guy just never let us lose,” Walker says in the advertisement.

“Except to the Giants,” quips Martinez.

“Twice,” says Guerrero.

“Yeah, twice,” Walker says drinking a beer.

But it was all a strange dream for Brady, who was sleeping and did not own Brady’s Brasserie in Quebec.

What might have been though, right? And that’s what the Topps commercial asks.

Though unlikely Brady would’ve become a top 10 player in MLB history, had he—maybe things would be a bit different for the Denver Broncos. Sure the orange and blue gave Brady his first-ever postseason loss and beat him in both playoff matchups of the Peyton Manning era. But maybe Denver has another Super Bowl trip to their name, thanks to Tim Tebow and the 2012 group, had Brady not been waiting on the Broncos in Foxborough.

At the same time, maybe the Rockies don’t make it to the 2007 World Series because Brady was in his prime playing for the Expos. Their 2009, 2017 and 2018 playoff runs derailed by the maple slugger.

Luckily Denver wasn’t tortured too badly by the Hall of Fame quarterback in our timeline and we got 10 seasons of Walker’s peak to boot.

Larry Walker appears in funny new Tom Brady commercial