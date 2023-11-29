Seeking answers, Kareem Jackson will meet with Roger Goodell

Kareem Jackson didn’t get the answers he wanted in his appeal. So, now he will meet with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Jackson told KMGH-Ch. 7’s Troy Renck that he would fly to New York on Wednesday to seek “some clarity” about his situation in the wake of two suspensions and four fines for hits during the Broncos’ first 11 games this season.

“I feel like there’s a lot of gray area,” Jackson said. “And for me, I see a lot of the same things happening around the league, that guys aren’t going through what I’m going through. No flags, no fines, no suspensions.

“I’m not really sure why I’m being treated the way I’m being treated. I’m making regular football plays. Nothing’s malicious, in my opinion.

#Broncos Kareem Jackson discusses his latest suspension, his upcoming meeting with Goodell and why it was important for him to support Pat Surtain’s event #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/iq6FelE7wb — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) November 29, 2023

“I just want to know why I’m the only person going through what I’m going through,” Jackson added.

The 14th-year veteran spoke about the meeting during an event held for Pat Surtain’s foundation Tuesday night.

NOT THE FIRST SEARCH FOR “CLARITY” FOR KAREEM JACKSON

When Kareem Jackson appealed his first 2023 suspension — and had it reduced from four games to two as a result — he said he talked with NFL vice president Jon Runyan and hearing officer Derrick Brooks in an attempt to learn more about why he was suspended.

“Still looking for clarity on the rules,” Jackson said on Nov. 16. “A lot of gray area when it comes to the rules that’s been put in place, in my opinion. Nothing’s black and white.

“I’ve had several conversations with Runyan, Derrick Brooks, and still hang up the phone with no answers.”

Jackson didn’t seem optimistic that much would change from meeting with Goodell.

“Hopefully something comes of this meeting,” Jackson told Renck. “I don’t think much will, because I don’t even think they know. At this point, I feel like I’m the poster child for whatever they’re trying to get across or prove. So, we’ll see.”

Kareem Jackson is eligible to return to the roster in advance of the Broncos’ Dec. 24 game against the New England Patriots.