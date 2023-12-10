Broncos-Chargers inactives: Samaje Perine is good to go

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — All’s well that ends well for Samaje Perine.

The veteran running back was among the players activated for Sunday’s Broncos-Chargers game at SoFi Stadium, ending any doubt that he would play after missing Friday’s practice due to a knee issue.

Perine has played in all of the Broncos’ games this year. He posted a season-high 55 yards on 7 carries a fortnight ago during the Broncos’ win over the Cleveland Browns.

While Perine is active, practice-squad running back Tyler Badie is not. The Broncos used a practice-squad elevation on Badie, who last played in the Broncos-Chargers season finale on Jan. 8. But Badie will watch the game from the sideline as the Broncos go with their usual complement of running backs: Perine, Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin.

Badie touched the football twice against the Chargers last January, scoring once on a 24-yard catch-and-run from Russell Wilson as the Broncos concluded a 5-12 season with a 31-28 win.

FULL LISTS OF BRONCOS-CHARGERS INACTIVES

Denver Broncos:

TE Nate Adkins

RB Tyler Badie

C Alex Forsyth

DE Elijah Garcia

Edge rusher Thomas Incoom

Edge rusher Ronnie Perkins

S JL Skinner

Los Angeles Chargers:

DB Deane Leonard

LB Amen Ogbongbemiga

DL Otto Ogbonnia

TE Stone Smartt

S JT Woods