Broncos-Chargers inactives: Samaje Perine is good to go
Dec 9, 2023, 10:32 PM | Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 1:04 pm
(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — All’s well that ends well for Samaje Perine.
The veteran running back was among the players activated for Sunday’s Broncos-Chargers game at SoFi Stadium, ending any doubt that he would play after missing Friday’s practice due to a knee issue.
Perine has played in all of the Broncos’ games this year. He posted a season-high 55 yards on 7 carries a fortnight ago during the Broncos’ win over the Cleveland Browns.
While Perine is active, practice-squad running back Tyler Badie is not. The Broncos used a practice-squad elevation on Badie, who last played in the Broncos-Chargers season finale on Jan. 8. But Badie will watch the game from the sideline as the Broncos go with their usual complement of running backs: Perine, Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin.
Badie touched the football twice against the Chargers last January, scoring once on a 24-yard catch-and-run from Russell Wilson as the Broncos concluded a 5-12 season with a 31-28 win.
FULL LISTS OF BRONCOS-CHARGERS INACTIVES
- TE Nate Adkins
- RB Tyler Badie
- C Alex Forsyth
- DE Elijah Garcia
- Edge rusher Thomas Incoom
- Edge rusher Ronnie Perkins
- S JL Skinner
- DB Deane Leonard
- LB Amen Ogbongbemiga
- DL Otto Ogbonnia
- TE Stone Smartt
- S JT Woods