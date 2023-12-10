Close
Broncos-Chargers inactives: Samaje Perine is good to go

Dec 9, 2023, 10:32 PM | Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 1:04 pm

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — All’s well that ends well for Samaje Perine.

The veteran running back was among the players activated for Sunday’s Broncos-Chargers game at SoFi Stadium, ending any doubt that he would play after missing Friday’s practice due to a knee issue.

Perine has played in all of the Broncos’ games this year. He posted a season-high 55 yards on 7 carries a fortnight ago during the Broncos’ win over the Cleveland Browns.

While Perine is active, practice-squad running back Tyler Badie is not. The Broncos used a practice-squad elevation on Badie, who last played in the Broncos-Chargers season finale on Jan. 8. But Badie will watch the game from the sideline as the Broncos go with their usual complement of running backs: Perine, Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin.

Badie touched the football twice against the Chargers last January, scoring once on a 24-yard catch-and-run from Russell Wilson as the Broncos concluded a 5-12 season with a 31-28 win.

FULL LISTS OF BRONCOS-CHARGERS INACTIVES

Denver Broncos:

  • TE Nate Adkins
  • RB Tyler Badie
  • C Alex Forsyth
  • DE Elijah Garcia
  • Edge rusher Thomas Incoom
  • Edge rusher Ronnie Perkins
  • S JL Skinner

Los Angeles Chargers:

  • DB Deane Leonard
  • LB Amen Ogbongbemiga
  • DL Otto Ogbonnia
  • TE Stone Smartt
  • S JT Woods

