MILE HIGH HOCKEY

Mile High Hockey: Colorado’s own Lauren Gardner

Dec 8, 2023, 10:02 PM

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

Mike Evans welcomes Colorado’s own Lauren Gardner to the show to discuss all things Avalanche and Colorado sports.

