BRONCOS

Jerry Jeudy explains how he moved on from frustrating moment

Dec 7, 2023, 5:16 PM

Jerry Jeudy...

(Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Jerry Jeudy plays with passion. If that wasn’t obvious, it should be. And sometimes that fiery passion can result in an emotional reaction — like the one that resulted on the second-quarter fourth-and-1 last Sunday when he got wide open down the left flank for a sure touchdown … but Russell Wilson kept the football and moved the chains.

“I mean, it was just in the moment, I guess,” Jeudy said. “I don’t really know how to answer that. It just happened in the moment.”

But the moment passed. Two plays later, Jeudy caught a 6-yard toss from Wilson. And early in the fourth quarter, Wilson found the fourth-year receiver for a 41-yard strike that set up the quarterback’s 1-yard touchdown run that narrowed the deficit to 5 points with 12:04 left in the game.

As frustrating as the moment was, Jeudy moved on — and it showed in his play.

“It definitely be challenging, but you gotta know there’s a lot more game to be left and to be played, so you’ve just gotta finish the game strong and just not focus on the last play,” Jeudy said, “and hopefully, the next play or the next drive, you feel me, you get your opportunity.”

Wilson was asked Wednesday about how he handles it when a receiving target is frustrated about not getting the football after being open as Jeudy was. And while Wilson did not directly answer the question, he did offer support for Jerry Jeudy.

“I think first of all, with Jerry, he practices extremely well. I’ve got all the confidence in the world in him,” Wilson said.

“You know, we’ve got five games to go. And that’s what we’re focused on as a team. And he’s gonna help us win. He’s gonna help us win. He’s a winner. He’s a guy who’s competitive. He’s got unbelievable ability. I’ve got all the trust in the world in him.”

And as for Jerry Jeudy himself, he’s turned the page.

“It just that game. Next game, you just move on,” Jeudy said. “Next week — you focus on next week and hopefully it just don’t happen again. You don’t dwell on the past. It’s the last game; you just move on.”

