BRONCOS

Russell Wilson addresses Jerry Jeudy looking frustrated when open on fourth-and-1

Dec 6, 2023, 4:46 PM | Updated: 9:03 pm

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — For Russell Wilson and Jerry Jeudy, it’s the all-22 film that’s gone around the world: a fourth-and-1 conversion that saw Jeudy wide open down the left flank of the field for a sure touchdown reception — only for Wilson to keep the ball and scramble for a first down.

It moved the chains, yes.

But it wasn’t all it could have been — and when the Broncos settled for a field goal on the series, the frustration of the play was exacerbated.

“They went to Cover-2,” Wilson said at his press conference Wednesday. “Yeah, and so, we were hoping they were going to go and match it up and get that play, and unfortunately, it took a while, and I was like, ‘OK, go get the first down, convert.'”

And when asked about Jeudy’s frustration Wednesday and whether he talked with the fourth-year wide receiver about that moment and any others like it, Wilson responded by praising Jeudy.

“Yeah, for sure, Jerry Jeudy has an unbelievable ability to get open,’ Wilson said. “I think he’s really special. He made some great catches. Big first downs, and things he did.”

Wilson also mentioned another play when Jeudy was open.

“Like I said to you guys, there’s one in the game we really wanted,” Wilson said, “and we called for him, and just unfortunately, I had to check it down to Javonte [Williams].”

But a moment later — after explaining the Texans’ coverage on the fourth-and-1 scramble — Russell Wilson was back to praising Jeudy.

“I think first of all, with Jerry, he practices extremely well. I’ve got all the confidence in the world in him,” Wilson said. “You know, we’ve got five games to go. And that’s what we’re focused on as a team. And he’s gonna help us win. He’s gonna help us win. He’s a winner. He’s a guy who’s competitive. He’s got unbelievable ability. I’ve got all the trust in the world in him.

“And I’m excited for the next five games, not just for him, but for our football team and what we can do.”

So, did Russell Wilson address Jeudy’s frustration with him? We don’t know. That specific query remained unanswered.

But we know that the Broncos’ quarterback has plenty of confidence in Jeudy.

