BRONCOS

Report: Texans will be without their top tight end against Broncos

Dec 1, 2023, 11:21 AM | Updated: 11:56 am

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos are reportedly catching a break this weekend in their monster showdown with the Houston Texans.

According to a report on Friday, the Texans will be without top tight end Dalton Schultz due to a hamstring injury.

On the season, Schultz has played in all 11 games, catching 40 passes for 455 yards and five touchdowns. And while the Denver secondary has been better covering tight ends this season, it’s an area they’ve struggled in over the last few years.

TE Eric Saubert, who was with the Broncos in 2021 and 2022, is listed at No. 3 on the Texans depth chart and could see some added work.

Meanwhile, rookie stud wide receiver Tank Dell is expected to play, he has 47 catches for 709 yards and seven touchdowns. Star cornerback Pat Surtain II should see plenty of reps against him as well as Nico Collins.

Houston QB C.J. Stroud is a lock to win NFL Rookie of the Year and might even creep into the MVP conversation. He’s been fantastic, throwing for more than 3,000 yards and 19 touchdowns. Stroud has just five interceptions.

The Broncos have a pretty good quarterback of their own, as Russell Wilson is in the top-5 in the league with 2o touchdown tosses to go along with just four picks.

Both teams sit at 6-5 in a crowded AFC and the winner will have the inside track to a playoff spot with the loser having to make up plenty of ground over the final five games.

Denver catches a break without Schultz on the field, but will still need to continue to force turnovers to get a needed victory.

