BRONCOS

Broncos safety P.J. Locke remains sidelined from practice

Nov 22, 2023, 2:41 PM

P.J. Locke...

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Safety P.J. Locke worked out on a side field at Centura Health Training Center, but did not take part in the period of practice open to media as the Broncos began their preparations for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

Locke did not practice last week after he injured his ankle against Buffalo on Nov. 13. But the Broncos had Kareem Jackson available, as the 14-year safety returned from a two-game suspension last week.

But now, Jackson is on the shelf for four games after he lowered his helmet on a hit of Minnesota quarterback Josh Dobbs. Unlike his previous suspension — a four-game punishment which dropped to two on appeal — Jackson’s full suspension was upheld. He is not eligible to return until the Dec. 24 game against New England.

With Locke still not practicing, the Broncos are without three of their top four safeties. In addition to Locke’s injury and Jackson’s suspension, the Broncos remain without Caden Sterns, lost for the season due to a torn patellar tendon.

WHY THE BRONCOS NEED P.J. LOCKE

When P.J. Locke filled in for Jackson after his Week 7 ejection and during starts in Weeks 8 and 10, he fared well — and so did the Broncos defense.

During 17 defensive series that Locke and Justin Simmons lined up together, the Broncos allowed just 0.94 points per possession and conceded a touchdown just once — a touchdown rate of 5.9 percent.

Compare that with the points-per-possession and touchdown rates of the other safety combinations:

POINTS PER POSSESSION:

  • Simmons and Locke: 0.94 points
  • Simmons and Kareem Jackson: 2.02 points (49 possessions)
  • Simmons and Delarrin Turner-Yell: 3.46 points (13 possessions)
  • Jackson and Turner-Yell: 4.27 points (23 possession)

TOUCHDOWN RATES:

  • Simmons and Locke: 1 touchdown every 17 series (5.88 percent)
  • Simmons and Jackson: 1 touchdown every 6.13 series (16.33 percent)
  • Simmons and Turner-Yell: 1 touchdown every 2.17 series (46.15 percent)
  • Jackson and Turner-Yell: 1 touchdown every 1.64 series (60.87 percent)

Turner-Yell replaced Locke when he suffered the ankle injury in Week 10. The Bills immediately drove to their first touchdown of the game after four scoreless possessions to open the Monday Night Football contest.

