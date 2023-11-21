The Avalanche absolutely fell apart in a stunning loss to Nashville

The Colorado Avalanche suffered a stunning loss to the Nashville Predators on Monday night.

It’s one that might sting for a little bit of time.

With just 39 seconds to go in the game, the Avs were up 3-2. It looked like they were going to win their fourth game in a row and stay hot after a bit of a tough stretch.

But it wasn’t to be, as Colorado gave up two goals in 17 seconds to lose 4-3 in regulation. They went from getting two points, to likely one point, to zero points just like that.

The first Nashville goal was simply a mad scramble with a man-advantage and an empty net on the other side of the ice. The second was a rare mistake by Avalanche superstar defenseman Cale Makar, getting careless with the puck, losing an edge and setting up the game-winner.

You can watch both tallies below.

🤯 WAS FÜR EIN ENDSPURT! 🤯 Innerhalb von nur 16 Sekunden stellen die Nashville Predators in der Schlussminute gegen die Colorado @Avalanche von 2:3 auf 4:3! 💛 #Preds | @predsnhl pic.twitter.com/QAbKpOj82T — NHL Deutsch (@NHLde) November 21, 2023

It’s disappointing for the Avs, there’s no other way to slice it. To work that hard for more than 59 minutes and leave town without a single point hurts.

After the game, head coach Jared Bednar echoed a similar sentiment.

“We didn’t come away with any points. Those ones sting,” Bednar told the media.

The Avalanche are still 11-6-0 on the season, and one November loss isn’t going to define their campaign.

But if the race for playoff seeding this spring comes down to a point or two, you better believe a brutal loss to the Predators may linger in the back of everyone’s minds.