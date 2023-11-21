Close
AVALANCHE

The Avalanche absolutely fell apart in a stunning loss to Nashville

Nov 21, 2023, 10:00 AM

(Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Avalanche suffered a stunning loss to the Nashville Predators on Monday night.

It’s one that might sting for a little bit of time.

With just 39 seconds to go in the game, the Avs were up 3-2. It looked like they were going to win their fourth game in a row and stay hot after a bit of a tough stretch.

But it wasn’t to be, as Colorado gave up two goals in 17 seconds to lose 4-3 in regulation. They went from getting two points, to likely one point, to zero points just like that.

The first Nashville goal was simply a mad scramble with a man-advantage and an empty net on the other side of the ice. The second was a rare mistake by Avalanche superstar defenseman Cale Makar, getting careless with the puck, losing an edge and setting up the game-winner.

You can watch both tallies below.

It’s disappointing for the Avs, there’s no other way to slice it. To work that hard for more than 59 minutes and leave town without a single point hurts.

After the game, head coach Jared Bednar echoed a similar sentiment.

“We didn’t come away with any points. Those ones sting,” Bednar told the media.

The Avalanche are still 11-6-0 on the season, and one November loss isn’t going to define their campaign.

But if the race for playoff seeding this spring comes down to a point or two, you better believe a brutal loss to the Predators may linger in the back of everyone’s minds.

