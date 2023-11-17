Report: Avalanche among the teams “in the mix” on Patrick Kane

The Colorado Avalanche might need another top-6 winger to make a run at the Stanley Cup this year, and Patrick Kane is still a free agent.

According to ESPN’s Emily Kaplan, teams are telling her they believe the Avs are “in the mix,” along with a handful of other clubs.

That list includes the Sabres, Red Wings, Stars, Maple Leafs, Lightning, Hurricanes and Panthers. Kaplan reports Florida has made the most “aggressive pitch.”

Kane won three titles with the Blackhawks from 2010-2015 and was one of, if not the best player in the NHL during that stretch. The future Hall of Hamer has 1,225 career points and 446 goals. He’s won the Hart Trophy as the league’s MVP and appeared in nine All-Star Games.

Kane played his entire career in Chicago until midway through last season when he was traded to the New York Rangers. He remained a free agent all summer as he recovered from hip surgery, but is close to a return. The nearly 35-year-old is about to sign with the best fit to pursue another Stanley Cup.

And the Avs could use the help, after winger Artturi Lehkonen suffered a nasty injury against the Kraken and will be out “weeks,” according to head coach Jared Bednar. Colorado is, of course, without captain Gabriel Landeskog this entire regular season as well.

It makes sense for the Avalanche to kick the tires on Kane, but it sure sounds like they have plenty of competition. Still, playing alongside Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar has to be tempting.

Colorado sits at 10-5-0 on the young season, recovering from two recent embarrassing losses to secure back-to-back blowout wins.

We’ll keep you posted.