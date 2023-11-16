Two Broncos Monday-night starters miss practice with injuries

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Neither P.J. Locke nor Ben Powers practiced as the Broncos ramped up preparation for their Sunday Night Football game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Both players were listed as not practicing on the Wednesday practice report, which the Broncos issued as a projection because they did not practice. The team used its weekly players off-day on Wednesday, with the Tuesday after the 24-22 win over the Bills gobbled up by meetings and a return flight from Buffalo.

Locke suffered an ankle injury late in the second quarter Monday. When Locke left, the Broncos were shutting out the Bills, and Josh Allen had a 33.7 passer rating. Buffalo scored three touchdowns on seven series after Locke left and was replaced by Delarrin Turner-Yell, and Allen’s passer rating after that was nearly 50 points better.

Kareem Jackson is expected to return to the starting lineup if Locke misses this Sunday’s game. Jackson served a two-game suspension for an Oct. 22, fourth-quarter hit on Packers tight end Luke Musgrave. That collision resulted in Jackson’s ejection — his second of the season.

If Powers cannot play, Quinn Bailey is listed as the backup behind him on the Broncos depth chart. Bailey has played 36 snaps so far this season, typically as a sixth offensive lineman. He has one career start to his name — at left guard in the 2022 season finale against the Chargers.

Meanwhile, in Minnesota, wide receiver Justin Jefferson practiced. He’s been on injured reserve since injuring his hamstring against the Chiefs in Week 5.

The Vikings have a five-game winning streak without Jefferson in the lineup. But just one of those wins came over a team with a winning record. Jefferson also had a press conference Thursday. That is usually a sign that a player will take part in the upcoming game.