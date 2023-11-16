Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Two Broncos Monday-night starters miss practice with injuries

Nov 16, 2023, 2:29 PM

Broncos...

(Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Neither P.J. Locke nor Ben Powers practiced as the Broncos ramped up preparation for their Sunday Night Football game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Both players were listed as not practicing on the Wednesday practice report, which the Broncos issued as a projection because they did not practice. The team used its weekly players off-day on Wednesday, with the Tuesday after the 24-22 win over the Bills gobbled up by meetings and a return flight from Buffalo.

Locke suffered an ankle injury late in the second quarter Monday. When Locke left, the Broncos were shutting out the Bills, and Josh Allen had a 33.7 passer rating. Buffalo scored three touchdowns on seven series after Locke left and was replaced by Delarrin Turner-Yell, and Allen’s passer rating after that was nearly 50 points better.

Kareem Jackson is expected to return to the starting lineup if Locke misses this Sunday’s game. Jackson served a two-game suspension for an Oct. 22, fourth-quarter hit on Packers tight end Luke Musgrave. That collision resulted in Jackson’s ejection — his second of the season.

If Powers cannot play, Quinn Bailey is listed as the backup behind him on the Broncos depth chart. Bailey has played 36 snaps so far this season, typically as a sixth offensive lineman. He has one career start to his name — at left guard in the 2022 season finale against the Chargers.

Meanwhile, in Minnesota, wide receiver Justin Jefferson practiced. He’s been on injured reserve since injuring his hamstring against the Chiefs in Week 5.

The Vikings have a five-game winning streak without Jefferson in the lineup. But just one of those wins came over a team with a winning record. Jefferson also had a press conference Thursday. That is usually a sign that a player will take part in the upcoming game.

Broncos

Kareem Jackson...

Andrew Mason

Kareem Jackson wanted answers from the NFL after his suspension, but he didn’t get them

All Kareem Jackson wants to know from the league is this: What can he do to be able to have his hits remain within the NFL’s legal limits?

25 minutes ago

DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 28: Javonte Williams #33 of the Denver Broncos celebrates scoring a tou...

Cecil Lammey

How do the Denver Broncos stay in their groove?

On a three-game winning streak, how do the Denver Broncos stay in their groove? Follow @CecilLammey

1 hour ago

Sean Payton...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton told Kareem Jackson don’t mess up team’s hot streak

"I told him, 'we're on a little bit of a roll, don't mess anything up now.'" Sean Payton said of Kareem Jackson returning from suspension

1 hour ago

Empower Field at Mile High...

Jake Shapiro

Broncos owners shell out to replace stadium grass again

For the second straight season, the Denver Broncos have replaced their entire playing surface late into the year

3 hours ago

Riley Dixon #9 and Wil Lutz #16 of the Denver Broncos...

Jake Shapiro

Riley Dixon debunks wild conspiracy theory with nasty scar

Denver Broncos punter Riley Dixon played a key role in the team's 24-22 win against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, but did he cheat

6 hours ago

Broncos...

Andrew Mason

The Broncos don’t work without the ‘third phase’ being first-rate

Yeah, the Broncos were bailed out, and PATs were an adventure, but the special teams still comes up big time after time.

18 hours ago

Two Broncos Monday-night starters miss practice with injuries