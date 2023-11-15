Quinn Meinerz big week earns the belly some much-deserved love

Quinn Meinerz was making it rain Bills on Monday night in Buffalo as the Denver Broncos guard threw nickel, dime and dollar defenders to the ground in a dominant blocking performance.

Thanks in part to Meinerz, the Broncos pulled the upset and won 24-22, which keeps them alive for the postseason since they’ve won three straight games. Denver had luck on their side and won the turnover battle in the ballgame that really propelled the team.

Still, Meinerz helped Russell Wilson’s offense win the line of scrimmage quite a bit, which led to 79 yards from Javonte Williams. It’s this effort that got Meinerz the best guard grade of any player at his position this week, according to Pro Football Focus. The display by Meinerz in the trenches was featured by A. Q. Shipley on Wednesday’s Pat McAfee Show. Shipley said “the belly” is now his favorite offensive lineman in the league.

The guys on the show marveled at the tape where Meinerz pancaked several Bills.

Meinerz might be needed even more this week, with fellow guard Ben Powers landing on the injury report.

Denver is back home for Sunday Night Football against the very hot Vikings this week, then will host the defensively-sound Browns before a three-game road trip.