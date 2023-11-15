Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

The Broncos won’t see Deshaun Watson when the Browns visit

Nov 15, 2023, 9:55 AM | Updated: 12:33 pm

Deshaun Watson...

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Deshaun Watson led the Browns to a stunning 33-31 upset win in Baltimore on Sunday, changing the outlook of the AFC playoff race. But as it turned out, that will be the last time Cleveland has its first-team quarterback this season.

Wednesday morning, the Browns announced that Watson will undergo surgery to repair a broken bone in his throwing shoulder, ending his season.

Although Watson has not approached the form he displayed when he was the Houston Texans’ starting quarterback, the Browns are better with him in the lineup. Cleveland is 4-1 in games Watson starts and completes this season, and 7-4 over the last two seasons with Watson. Without him, the Browns are 2-2 this year and 6-9 over the last two campaigns.

Cleveland will turn to P.J. Walker, with whom the Browns split a pair of starts. He also stepped in when Watson succumbed during what would be a 39-38 win at Indianapolis on Oct. 22. Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson also made a start in Watson’s absence earlier this season, but struggled, throwing 3 interceptions in a 28-3 home defeat to the Ravens.

Both Walker and Thompson-Robinson have been turnover fountains this season. Walker has 5 interceptions and a lost fumble in nearly three games of work, while Thompson-Robinson had the afore-mentioned 3-pick day. But a no-touchdown, 2-pick performance in Walker’s first start this season wasn’t enough to prevent the Browns from stunning the San Francisco 49ers, ending their undefeated start to the season.

Denver’s defense, meanwhile, is on a takeaway spree. The Broncos forced 9 turnovers in back-to-back wins over the Chiefs and Bills, and have 11 takeaways — including 6 interceptions — in their past four games.

And for all of the on-field struggles befalling Deshaun Watson this season, he has a reasonable 4 interceptions in 171 attempts this season. Walker and Thompson-Robinson combined for twice as many picks in 36 fewer attempts.

Before the Broncos tackle the Browns, they must face Minnesota, which is humming along well with Josh Dobbs in place of the injured Kirk Cousins. But suddenly the visit by Cleveland seems much more winnable without Watson in the mix.

Broncos

Marvin Mims Jr....

Andrew Mason

Marvin Mims Jr. might be the best special-teams player in football

Marvin Mims Jr. earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors, and this could be just the tip of the iceberg for the rookie.

9 minutes ago

Broncos...

Andrew Mason

The Broncos just did something they haven’t done in 38 years

A key component of the Broncos' recent success is turnover margin, and their last two games saw them reach heights not seen in generations.

14 hours ago

Marvin Mims Jr....

Will Petersen

Marvin Mims Jr. responds after viral video of him discussing Wilson

Marvin Mims Jr. was taking pictures with fans when someone got on him for having zero catches, “he don’t throw it to me anyways," Mims said

23 hours ago

Justin Simmons...

Will Petersen

The Broncos defense got Bills OC Ken Dorsey fired on Tuesday

The Broncos defense got a coordinator fired on Tuesday, and it wasn't going to be their own, as Vance Joseph's group has turned a corner

1 day ago

Wil Lutz...

Andrew Mason

A relieved Wil Lutz explains why he missed the first game-winning chance

There was a reason why Wil Lutz felt he misfired on the potential game-winning attempt Monday night -- and he put it entirely on himself.

1 day ago

Javonte Williams...

Cecil Lammey

Broncos ride Javonte Williams to biggest victory of the season

Denver's power running back is finally healthy, providing the Broncos with a workhorse in the backfield they can ride to victories

1 day ago

The Broncos won’t see Deshaun Watson when the Browns visit