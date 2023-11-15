The Broncos won’t see Deshaun Watson when the Browns visit

Deshaun Watson led the Browns to a stunning 33-31 upset win in Baltimore on Sunday, changing the outlook of the AFC playoff race. But as it turned out, that will be the last time Cleveland has its first-team quarterback this season.

Wednesday morning, the Browns announced that Watson will undergo surgery to repair a broken bone in his throwing shoulder, ending his season.

Although Watson has not approached the form he displayed when he was the Houston Texans’ starting quarterback, the Browns are better with him in the lineup. Cleveland is 4-1 in games Watson starts and completes this season, and 7-4 over the last two seasons with Watson. Without him, the Browns are 2-2 this year and 6-9 over the last two campaigns.

Cleveland will turn to P.J. Walker, with whom the Browns split a pair of starts. He also stepped in when Watson succumbed during what would be a 39-38 win at Indianapolis on Oct. 22. Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson also made a start in Watson’s absence earlier this season, but struggled, throwing 3 interceptions in a 28-3 home defeat to the Ravens.

Both Walker and Thompson-Robinson have been turnover fountains this season. Walker has 5 interceptions and a lost fumble in nearly three games of work, while Thompson-Robinson had the afore-mentioned 3-pick day. But a no-touchdown, 2-pick performance in Walker’s first start this season wasn’t enough to prevent the Browns from stunning the San Francisco 49ers, ending their undefeated start to the season.

Denver’s defense, meanwhile, is on a takeaway spree. The Broncos forced 9 turnovers in back-to-back wins over the Chiefs and Bills, and have 11 takeaways — including 6 interceptions — in their past four games.

And for all of the on-field struggles befalling Deshaun Watson this season, he has a reasonable 4 interceptions in 171 attempts this season. Walker and Thompson-Robinson combined for twice as many picks in 36 fewer attempts.

Before the Broncos tackle the Browns, they must face Minnesota, which is humming along well with Josh Dobbs in place of the injured Kirk Cousins. But suddenly the visit by Cleveland seems much more winnable without Watson in the mix.