Marvin Mims Jr. responds after viral video of him discussing Wilson

Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. has responded after a video of him in Buffalo went viral.

Mims was taking pictures with fans when someone got on him for having “zero catches.”

“He don’t throw it to me anyways,” Mims told the fan, meaning Broncos QB Russell Wilson.

You can watch it below.

A fan was heckling #Broncos WR Marvin Mims for having 0 yards yesterday.. Mims responded with a slight laugh: “He don’t throw it to me anyway.”pic.twitter.com/VzjmeXSmRx — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) November 14, 2023

The clip surfaced on Tuesday and immediately went nuts on social media, so Mims felt the need to clarify his comment.

Great team win!! Appreciate all the love from Broncos Country at the game. Just was having some fun pregame with the fans. Everybody chill out 😂😂 — Marvin Mims Jr. (@marvindmims) November 14, 2023

Mims finished the game against the Bills with no receptions and -3 yards rushing, so any effort head coach Sean Payton made to get him more involved in the offense didn’t work.

On the season the former Oklahoma star has just 11 catches, but those have gone for 246 yards and a score. He’s been great in the return game, including a 27-yarder on a punt on Monday night and a 31-yarder on a kickoff.

This ultimately won’t be a big deal, especially because Denver won, but there’s some truth in what Mims said. We’ll see if Payton and Wilson get the message.