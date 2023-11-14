Close
BRONCOS

Marvin Mims Jr. responds after viral video of him discussing Wilson

Nov 14, 2023, 1:56 PM

Marvin Mims Jr....

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. has responded after a video of him in Buffalo went viral.

Mims was taking pictures with fans when someone got on him for having “zero catches.”

“He don’t throw it to me anyways,” Mims told the fan, meaning Broncos QB Russell Wilson.

You can watch it below.

The clip surfaced on Tuesday and immediately went nuts on social media, so Mims felt the need to clarify his comment.

Mims finished the game against the Bills with no receptions and -3 yards rushing, so any effort head coach Sean Payton made to get him more involved in the offense didn’t work.

On the season the former Oklahoma star has just 11 catches, but those have gone for 246 yards and a score. He’s been great in the return game, including a 27-yarder on a punt on Monday night and a 31-yarder on a kickoff.

This ultimately won’t be a big deal, especially because Denver won, but there’s some truth in what Mims said. We’ll see if Payton and Wilson get the message.

