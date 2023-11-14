Close
BRONCOS

The Broncos defense got Bills OC Ken Dorsey fired on Tuesday

Nov 14, 2023, 11:58 AM | Updated: 12:11 pm

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos defense got a coordinator fired on Tuesday.

And it certainly wasn’t going to be their own.

Just a few weeks after there were plenty of calls for Denver to dismiss Vance Joseph, his unit is now rolling. They forced four turnovers from the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, and walked away with a stunning 24-22 win to help save their season. The Broncos are now 4-5 and just a game out of a playoff spot in a crowded AFC.

However, in Buffalo, things aren’t going well. They’re just 2-4 over their last six games and QB Josh Allen threw two interceptions against Denver and had a fumble as well. For a team that looked like a Super Bowl contender entering the year, they decided it was time to make a change.

At 5-5, it’s a pretty stunning move, but the Broncos defense provided the nail in Ken Dorsey’s coffin. They turned Buffalo over on their first two possessions and forced three punts overall.

In their last four games, they’ve held Patrick Mahomes to just one touchdown over eight quarters, kept Green Bay in check with 17 points and then contained Allen and an explosive Bills offense.

It stinks whenever someone loses their job, but it should be a badge of honor for this Broncos defense. They’re once again a feared unit, and if Denver has a miracle playoff run in them, they’ll be carrying them back to the postseason for the first time since 2015.

