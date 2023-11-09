Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Von Miller hopes to turn back the clock against Broncos on Monday

Nov 9, 2023, 1:29 PM | Updated: 1:49 pm

Von Miller...

Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Von Miller hopes to be the vintage version of himself on Monday when the longtime Denver Bronco faces his old team for the first time—but it’s far from spite for the legendary linebacker.

“It’s just another game for me, I haven’t played there in two years. I didn’t get to play for the owner and coach that is there now,” the Buffalo Bills pass rusher said on Thursday. “But one thing that will never change is my love for Broncos Country, they were with me through everything. Coming in as a rookie, getting injured twice, both Super Bowls, they’ve always been the same—never changed. I’ll be on Twitch now and I still get messages from Broncos Country, it’s always love.”

Even after the 2021 trade that sent Miller to Los Angeles where he won another Super Bowl, the two sides have shown a ton of respect for another. Miller nearly had a reunion with Denver that following spring but George Paton wrongly decided to go for Randy Gregory instead. Still, nobody has worn the No. 58 on the field since Miller left while many in the crowd at Mile High still wear his jersey.

Miller is undoubtedly a top-ten player in franchise history and a surefire Hall of Famer thanks to the 10 seasons in Colorado where he recorded a franchise-best 110.5 sacks, 142 tackles for a loss and 25 forced fumbles.

“It’ll be fun, it’ll be different for sure, it’s not like a revenge game or anything like that for me,” Miller said. “I left on good terms, I left having won a Super Bowl. I had a great relationship with everyone in that facility. I didn’t want to leave, I cried real tears when I left. Seeing that organization start to do better is a treat for me, it would never be the other way around. Eleven years there, I’ve had so many players come through there that I built special relationships with.”

Wilson overlapped with plenty of current Broncos, to whom he is proud of the relationships he still has with them to this day. He pointed out the fun he had this summer at Courtland Sutton’s wedding and what it’s meant to him to see Justin Simmons, Pat Surtain II and more grow as players.

“There’s no other star player in the league who was treated the way I was. Everyone loved me there,” Miller said. “I don’t have motivation to show these guys; I want to play well for me. The Broncos just happen to be the team on the schedule.”

Miller is referencing his long road back from a significant knee injury that sapped him of the big games in his first season in Buffalo. Now the 34-year-old is working his way back and only five games into his season—he’s still sackless.

“It would be amazing to go out there and be the Von Miller of Super Bowl 50, not only for this game but for the rest of the season and into the Super Bowl,” Miller said. “That’s my mission, they really do just happen to be the next team. I’m really just starting to improve and develop and get back in my rhythm.”

The Bills are a favorite to get to the Super Bowl, especially if their defense can get right. The team has made four straight trips to the playoffs but is struggling at this season’s midpoint with a 5-4 record. This will be Miller’s first meeting against the orange and blue since the trade and therefore the first time he’s been rooting against the Broncos since he was drafted all those years ago.

Broncos

Broncos defense...

Andrew Mason

Can Broncos defense continue to bend — and not break?

The bend-but-don't-break equation has worked for the Broncos defense so far -- but can it keep pointing them to prosperity?

12 hours ago

Garett Bolles...

Cecil Lammey

How has the Broncos offensive line become the strength of the team?

Entering Week 10, it’s obvious that the Broncos offensive line has become the strength of the team. How did they get there? Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss on “Orange and Blue Today.” Follow @CecilLammey

21 hours ago

Broncos...

Andrew Mason

For the first time in years, Broncos offensive line is a team strength

Long a Broncos weakness, the team's offensive line is becoming a strength in recent weeks.

1 day ago

Broncos...

Andrew Mason

Broncos to build new headquarters on current facility property

Everything about Broncos headquarters is about to change, as the team will construct a new facility.

2 days ago

Marvin Mims...

Andrew Mason

Post bye-week task: Get Marvin Mims Jr. more chances

Marvin Mims Jr. remains an explosive threat on special teams. But how can the Broncos give him more offensive chances?

3 days ago

Russell Wilson...

Andrew Mason

Sean Payton: Russell Wilson is doing these things well

Sean Payton praised the ability of Russell Wilson to climb the pocket and make plays happen off-schedule.

3 days ago

Von Miller hopes to turn back the clock against Broncos on Monday