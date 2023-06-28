Close
BRONCOS

Miller, Chubb and McManus attended Courtland Sutton’s wedding

Jun 28, 2023, 11:32 AM | Updated: 11:36 am

(Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

Courtland Sutton’s wedding was a chance for Denver Broncos both past and present to get together.

Sutton got married in Mexico this past weekend, and plenty of current teammates and old teammates made the trip down South.

Denver wide receiver Jerry Jeudy shared this picture on Instagram on Tuesday night, and you’ll notice ex-Broncos Bradley Chubb, Brandon McManus and Von Miller all attended.

Of course, also in that photo are Jeudy, Sutton, Pat Surtain II, Russell Wilson, Tim Patrick, KJ Hamler and others. Former Broncos running back Melvin Gordon complained in the comments that he wasn’t invited.

It’s great to see that the uniforms might change over the years, but the friendships don’t. Miller’s now on his second team since the Broncos, Chubb was traded last season to the Dolphins and McManus was cut earlier this offseason before landing in Jacksonville.

Denver will actually play against Miami and Buffalo this year, as Chubb and Miller try to get after Wilson in those two games. But on a warm weekend in Mexico, it was all love.

Clearly these guys are still care about each other, and decisions management made recently didn’t stop them from supporting their buddy.

