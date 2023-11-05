Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

Malone worried as Jamal Murray leaves Nuggets game with leg injury

Nov 4, 2023, 9:43 PM | Updated: 10:53 pm

Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets...

Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Jamal Murray was questionable to play in Denver’s Saturday back-to-back against Chicago, the Nuggets star guard played anyway. He only lasted 10 minutes before leaving and not returning with a hamstring injury.

The Nuggets were able to win 123-101 without Murray anyway, speeding away from the Bulls in the second half thanks to 28 points Sombor Double from Nikola Jokic. Denver also got 27 points from Michael Porter Jr. 15 points, 12 rebounds and five assists from Aaron Gordon and a solid spell from Reggie Jackson, who scored 16 points in extended minutes.

“Really haven’t spoken to the training staff yet, but you always worry about those types of injuries because they can stick around for a while.” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “We have to be smart about it, we used Aaron Gordon and Reggie Jackson as our backup point guards.”

The Nuggets are amid an eight-game stretch over 13 days very early into the season. Now at 6-1, they’ve gotten along pretty well. The team has two more games left in the tight stretch, hosting New Orleans on Monday and Golden State on Wednesday.

“There’s been no (championship) hangover coming into the season,” Malone said Saturday night.

The issue with Murray’s legs has been going on for some time. Even before tearing his ACL at the end of the 2020-21 season, the point guard had been struggling with some injury issues. Then he missed two playoff runs an entire season and spent last regular season ramping up most of the fall. It took quite a while for the Blue Arrow to look tight but eventually, it all came together with an unforgettable playoff run.

“He’s been battling with his shins, still coming off the knee recovery from a year ago, and he plays 39 minutes tonight,” Malone said after Friday’s win against Dallas. “He plays the entirety of the fourth quarter. Not ideal, but I felt it was important to get this win, and he was a part of that.”

In six games this season coming into Saturday, Murray had scored 18.7 points per game, throwing a career-high pace of 8.7 assists a game while shooting 44%.

***

Nuggets

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks (L) and Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets go full gas against Mavericks to kick off NBA Cup quest

The Denver Nuggets start to the NBA's In-Season Tournament was almost as loud as the team's court, beating the Dallas Mavericks

24 hours ago

...

Rachel Vigil

Mile High Hoops: Nuggets first loss

Zach dives into the Nuggets’ first loss of the season against the Minnesota Timberwolves and discusses why it is inconsequential for the rest of the season.

2 days ago

Walter Davis...

Andrew Mason

Former Nuggets sharpshooter Walter Davis passes away

Walter Davis, a 6-time NBA All-Star who played four seasons for the Denver Nuggets, died Tuesday at the age of 69.

2 days ago

Denver Nuggets...

Andrew Mason

Nuggets’ new City Connect jerseys have an interesting design

The Denver Nuggets leaned into some familiar design elements for their City Edition jerseys, but the result is likely polarizing.

2 days ago

Denver Nuggets fans...

Jake Shapiro

Denver Nuggets players and staff get all dressed up for Halloween

Jackie Moon, Taylor Swift, a dinosaur, a pirate and of course The Joker—the Denver Nuggets weren't messing around when it came to Halloween

4 days ago

James Harden against the Los Angeles Clippers...

Jake Shapiro

New west superteam? Clippers get former MVP in blockbuster trade

The Nuggets may have a new team to check in on in their rearview as the NBA's West continues in the attempt to catch the reigning champions

5 days ago

Malone worried as Jamal Murray leaves Nuggets game with leg injury