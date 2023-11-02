Nuggets’ new City Connect jerseys have an interesting design

The Denver Nuggets have a new uniform in play. And it is likely to be a polarizing design.

Their latest addition to the City Edition line — which features a new design on an annual basis — leans into the club’s branding relative to Denver’s mile-high elevation, while also having a hint of the mountains/skyline motif that has been part and parcel of many Nuggets uniforms over the years in various color schemes.

The mountains offer the nod to the design element that dates back to the early 1980s, although without the skyline. And the colors all fit into schemes and designs utilized by the Nuggets over the years. The palette, of course, has included black skyline/mountains jerseys and red ones with a similar design, intended to evoke Red Rocks.

But the most polarizing aspect of it will be the massive “5280” on the front of the jersey. The Denver Nuggets aren’t timid about playing up the team’s location. But this puts it on overdrive — to the point where it looks like every player wears not just their actual jersey number, but “5280.”

As the team says in promoting the uniform,

5280 is more than a measurement – it is a number woven into the culture and fabric of Denver. The altitude may be a challenge to opposing teams but the atmosphere of Ball Arena makes it tough to stay comfortable on the court. The City Edition uniform aims to solidify the connection between the team, players and the city. It highlights the 5280 mark on the chest, mountain inspired design elements on the chest, back and shorts, secondary logo on the shorts, Denver on the waistband, jock tag, burgundy trim and a unique number placement. 5280 serves as a badge of honor for Denver.

The design of the uniform isn’t much of a surprise for those who track leaks of this sort of thing. On Oct. 22, a slew of NBA City Edition designs leaked.

Last year’s Nuggets City Edition uniform elicited mixed reactions. But it landed in Denver Nuggets history as the outfit worn when the team clinched its first championship.

The 2021-22 City Edition paid tribute to all eras of the team’s history, including a rainbow scheme on the sides of the jerseys and shorts. Skyline/mountain motifs dominated the City Edition looks of the previous three seasons — in read (2020-21), black (2019-20) and white (2018-19). The 2017-18 City Edition focused on the team’s twin-pickaxe logo.

At the minimum, this year’s City Edition jersey will spur chatter.

