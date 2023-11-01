Close
COLLEGE

For first time ever, Air Force football cracks top-25 playoff rankings

Oct 31, 2023, 6:29 PM

(Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Air Force Falcons football team made history on Tuesday night.

For the first time ever, the program cracked the top-25 of the College Football Playoff Rankings. The Falcons were No. 25 on the nose when the rankings were revealed lived on ESPN.

Led by head coach Troy Calhoun, Air Force is 8-0 this season. They’ve beaten every opponent by at least seven points, and have won seven of their eight games by double digits.

On Saturday, they’ll play Army at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. The Falcons can earn the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy with a victory, since they beat Navy 17-6 back on Oct. 21.

The only non-power five school ranked higher in the playoff rankings is Tulane, who checks in at No. 24. The Green Wave do have a loss this year, so that surprised some people. Air Force is 17th in both the AP poll and the coaches poll.

Starting next year, the playoff will expand to 12 teams. Even if they run the table this year, the Falcons won’t get in to a four-team postseason for a shot at the national title.

But if they keep it up, dancing in the tournament in 2024 and beyond is not out of the question.

