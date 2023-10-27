Close
BRONCOS

Sean Payton didn’t mention 16 straight losses against KC to Broncos

Oct 27, 2023, 2:41 PM

Sean Payton...

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton isn’t using the 16-game losing streak to the Chiefs as fuel.

At least, not publicly.

Even though the Broncos have not beaten Kansas City since 2015, the year they won Super Bowl 50, Payton isn’t pulling that card as Denver prepares for KC on Sunday. When asked if the streak has come up while addressing his team this week, Payton said no.

“It hasn’t. No, it hasn’t. It’s really been the focus on this game, the preparation. Sometimes, subjects come up like rivalries, right? I think probably, if I was coaching at a major college, I probably would’ve brought it up,” Payton said.

It’s an interesting comment from Payton. He’s basically saying if he felt the need to be a cheerleader for his players, he might’ve mentioned it. But these are grown men who understand what’s on the line, not 18-21 year old college kids who need extra motivation.

“These guys, each week, are competing to win. Certainly, they understand, this is a real good football team. They just finished winning the prize everyone’s looking to get. So, we’re going to have to play well,” Payton said.

That prize of course being the Lombardi Trophy, something Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs won for the second time in four years a season ago.

That being said, it’s not like the Broncos aren’t aware of the horrendous stretch against the Chiefs. Both QB Russell Wilson and cornerback Pat Surtain II admitted it’d be huge to get a win. Neither’s been here close to the entire time the streak has gone on, but they’re aware of it.

And if Denver wins, the discussion around it can finally end. If not, then next year, one of the biggest talking points when the Broncos play the Chiefs will be if they can stop a 17-game losing streak.

Let’s hope that’s not the case, or Payton will be answering these kinds of questions again.

