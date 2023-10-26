Another Broncos star admits there’s huge meaning in beating the Chiefs

Could Sunday’s battle with the Kansas City Chiefs be the last game Pat Surtain II plays in a Denver Broncos uniform?

Though it’s been floated by many it seems unlikely PS2 will be dealt at the NFL Trade Deadline, which occurs at month’s end. But there’s a good chance a few Broncos will be on the move and those members of the blue and orange could end their tenure with a big win.

There’s not a member of the current group of Broncos who has beaten the team’s I-70 rivals. It’s been 16 straight wins for the Chiefs, dating back to the fall of 2015. A win, even on the way out of town would be meaningful to many in Broncos country.

“It would mean a lot, they’ve had our number the last few years,” PS2 said on Thursday. “The past is in the past but we’re doing our best to prepare.”

Russell Wilson said something similar about beating KC a day earlier.

The Broncos most recent loss to Kansas City came just two weeks ago, a 19-8 game on Thursday Night Football.

“It’s very helpful (that we just played them,) we can get an early eye on what we did wrong the first game and things we did well,” Surtain said. “As the weeks go on a lot of things change but things haven’t. We’re very confident going into the game.”

Between the deadline, the streak and the proximity of the team’s two games could a storm be brewing for a big upset? On top of that, surely Kansas City will have their minds on the next two weeks, a trip to Frankfurt against the hot Miami Dolphins, and then a bye. Yet Patrick Mahomes has never lost to the Broncos and is a staggering 29-3 against AFC West foes—he has not really succumbed to trap games in the division and hasn’t even dropped a single game in the West since 2021, but maybe this is the one that catches he and the kingdom off guard?

A win might not turn Denver’s season or future around, but beating the Cheifs would be a pretty sizeable victory in a tough era of football in the Mile High City.

