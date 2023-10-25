Close
BRONCOS

Russell Wilson acknowledges ending losing streak to KC matters

Oct 25, 2023, 4:13 PM

Denver Broncos...

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Of course the Denver Broncos need to end their losing streak to the Kansas City Chiefs.

It’s gone on far, far too long.

16 defeats in a row by one opponent is an unfathomable number, but that’s where Denver currently stands against KC. They haven’t beaten them since 2015, the year they won Super Bowl 50. It’s been nearly 3,000 days.

And while former head coach Nathaniel Hackett refused to talk about it or call the Chiefs a rival, QB Russell Wilson acknowledged on Wednesday that stopping the skid matters. Wilson’s lost to Kansas City three times in a Broncos uniform.

“Yeah, it matters,” Wilson said. “It matters to go out, for the season No. 1, to win this game. We obviously won last week, we want to keep the momentum. That matters a lot, momentum. That feeling of winning in the locker room, there’s nothing better.”

The last time out against the Chiefs wasn’t pretty for Wilson. He threw for just 95 yards and the Broncos didn’t score until there was about six minutes to go in the fourth quarter. The defense actually kept Patrick Mahomes in check, allowing just one touchdown. It was the offense that didn’t do its part.

“What it means to everyone in this city, and just winning in general too,” Wilson continued. “To be able to pull this game off and be able to get a win against the Chiefs, definitely it matters a lot.”

It’s the right perspective from Wilson. He knows the fanbase is sick of getting trounced by their AFC West foe. Heck, Kansas City isn’t even a rival for Denver at this point. Both sides have to win games for that definition to apply.

And at 2-5, a win against the Chiefs would make it feel like the season is still somewhat alive. However, a loss two days before the trading deadline would essentially be a wrap. And then a sell-off of big name players might begin.

***

Russell Wilson acknowledges ending losing streak to KC matters