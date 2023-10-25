Frank Clark appears headed for a former team — but not the Chiefs

It seems as though Frank Clark found his way back to a former home. But it’s not the one that would bring him back to Denver this weekend.

A week after it appeared that Clark would re-join the Kansas City Chiefs — with whom he played the previous four seasons, earning two Super Bowl rings — Clark’s antenna pointed him back to the Seattle Seahawks, with whom he first broke into the NFL as a second-round choice in 2015.

Clark is expected to sign with the Seahawks after visiting them Wednesday, as first reported by ESPN’S Adam Schefter.

Both of Clark’s double-digit sack seasons came in Seattle, with whom he spent the first four seasons of his career before a 2019 trade to Kansas City that involved a slew of draft picks.

The pivot back to Seattle is somewhat unexpected. Last week, Clark made a social-media post referring to being back in Kansas City. But like the Chiefs, Seattle is a playoff contender. The Seahawks sit at 4-2, a half-game back in the NFC West and positioned to make the postseason for their second consecutive campaign since trading Russell Wilson to Denver.

The Broncos officially released Clark after their Week 6 loss to Kansas City. He didn’t play that game because of what the team described as an “illness.”

“Yeah, look, I think it was kind of a win-win for both sides. I mean, look, Frank was frustrated with the snaps — or lack thereof,” Sean Payton said Oct. 16. “We brought him in hoping that we could get more from him.”

Clark played just two games for Denver. He failed to record a sack.

And now his career will apparently come full circle.

