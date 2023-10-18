Frank Clark is likely headed back to the ‘non-rival’ Chiefs

Frank Clark may be right back in Denver and doing it again in a Kansas City Chiefs uniform. The lineman’s very brief stay in Denver is already over and it appears a reunion with his former team—the Chiefs is in order. Kansas City is in town, in little over 10 days for a Week 8 bout.

The two teams met, with Clark sitting out, in Week 6 on Thursday Night Football, a 19-8 Kansas City win. It was the Chiefs The Broncos haven’t played since and will host the Packers this weekend. Meanwhile, Clark sat out as his contract was restructured ahead of him being cut.

Clark Tweeted on Wednesday, saying he’ll be back in the Kingdom on Thursday. A reporter has said he’ll be doing a physical with the Chiefs on the day, while many have said it’s obvious the two sides will come back together.

Clark’s gave back $1.7 million of his initial $5.5 million guaranteed to help let the Broncos divorce happen.

“Yeah, look, I think it was kind of a win-win for both sides. I mean, look, Frank was frustrated with the snaps — or lack thereof,” Sean Payton explained during his conference call with Denver-area media on Monday. “We brought him in hoping that we could get more from him.”

Clark played 25 snaps in Week 1. He suffered a partial tear of his abductor muscle in practice three days later and missed the following three games. When he returned, he saw just 11 snaps in the Week 5 loss to the New York Jets.

Two days later, Clark did not practice due to what the Broncos termed as an “illness.” But one day later, he restructured his contract. He sat out Thursday night’s game against Kansas City and was subsequently gone.

Clark will likely be remembered not for anything he did on the field, but for his comments about the state of the Broncos-Chiefs rivalry made during training camp. That will be his legacy in orange and blue, and no more. Kansas City is seeking its 17th straight win against the Broncos next week.

