Unnamed GM: Sean Payton would trade Russell Wilson if possible

The Denver Broncos and head coach Sean Payton might very well be sellers before next week’s NFL trade deadline.

And according to one unnamed NFL general manager, they’d be big-time sellers if they could. QB Russell Wilson would be out on his way out of town.

This reporting comes from Jason La Canfora of The Washington Post. In an article published on Tuesday, La Canfora identified 12 teams that are likely to be sellers, and started with the Broncos. This quote from an anonymous GM certainly caught some people’s attention.

“He’d trade the quarterback right now if there was a market for him,” the GM told La Canfora.

Of course, there’s probably not a market for Wilson and his five-year, $242.5 million contract extension that kicks in next season. Wilson, who turns 35 next month, has thrown 29 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 22 career games with the Broncos. Denver is just 6-16 in his starts.

So, yes, this feels like a no-brainer. If someone would eat Wilson’s massive contract, of course Payton would be happy to get it off the books. Instead, cutting him this offseason would be a headache, as would leaving him on the team and committing to another $37.5 million guaranteed if he’s on the roster by the time the fifth day of the 2024 league year rolls around.

Wilson’s been better in 2023 than in 2022, but not enough to elevate the Broncos. Their two wins are by a combined five points over the Bears and Packers, two teams going nowhere. So again, it shouldn’t be a surprise that one GM thinks Payton wants to move on.

Also mentioned in La Canfora’s article are wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, names that have been discussed in trade rumors for months. La Canfora writes he’d be “shocked” if at least one isn’t moved.

The trade deadline is next Tuesday, Oct. 31. The Broncos will likely make a deal or two, but shipping Wilson out of town isn’t feasible. Even if Payton would like that to happen.

