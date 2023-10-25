Jamal Murray has priceless reaction to ‘who’s your daddy’ chant

Denver Nuggets fans had a simple question for the Los Angeles Lakers in the closing moments of the opening night 119-107 win, “who’s your daddy?”

The Ball Arena crowd chanted and taunted the LeBron James-led Lakers as they walked off the court to yet another loss to the Nuggets. Denver is now the only team James is under .500 against in his career and the Lakers went the entire 2023 calendar year without beating the Nuggets—of course including the four-game Western Conference Finals sweep. This dominance has pushed Anthony Davis into “conversations” as Los Angeles rebuilt their role players in hopes of competing with Denver. Nope, the Lakers appear to be further away from the Nuggets after night 1, and all that offseason blustering appeared to be rubbish.

Hence the chant, which you can see the exact moment a mic’d up Jamal Murray realized what the crowd was saying.

Chant in the background: "Who's your daddy?" Jamal Murray: 😲 Murray to Michael Malone: "This is you! This is your fault." Murray blamed his coach for the chant after the Nuggets beat the Lakers last night 😂

“This is you! This is your fault,” Murray says to Nuggets coach Michael Malone.

The Blue Arrow of course is referencing how all of this started—when Malone talked big game before, throughout, and after the Lakers series last spring about the Nuggets being disrespected. The coach was deemed the Lakers daddy at the Nuggets parade, and now we’re here. James of course played last night and didn’t succumb to father time, something he threatened to do after losing to the Nuggets and somehow the media fell right back in love with the Lakers despite being swept.

All Malone, Murray and Nikola Jokic could do was kick some butt again and Ball Arena recognized who has fathered who.

Murray was asked about the moment postgame but did not respond—instead walking away and onto Game 2 of 82.

