Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

Lakers stars can’t get the Nuggets out of their heads

Oct 2, 2023, 5:31 PM

Aaron Gordon #50 of the Denver Nuggets dunks the ball between LeBron James #6 and Anthony Davis...

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

DENVER—Anthony Davis’ summer started when he wide-open watched LeBron James force a layup against the Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray, finishing the Los Angeles Lakers off—swept by the eventual champion Denver Nuggets.

It was the Nuggets first sweep ever, their first trip to the NBA Finals and soon the team’s first title. All the while Denver was happy to be known as the Lakers daddies. The talking Nuggets head coach Michael Malone did leading up to, during and after beating L.A. in the Western Conference Finals has led to a summer of back and forths with James, Davis, Darvin Ham and the Lakers. And the NBA is happy to play into the budding drama, making Denver’s ring night and season-opener against the Lakers. And Davis seemingly started and finished his offseason by thinking about Denver.

“KCP is my guy, I congratulated him,” Davis said. It was just a lot of the talking the Lakers da—it was just so much of it going on, we get it y’all won but Bron and I had some conversations where it was like, we can’t wait.”

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, a former Laker said of the matchups between the two teams on Monday, “It’s going to be a great competition, I’m looking forward to it—accepting a ring and getting a dub at the same time.”

Earlier this offseason the Lakers coach, Ham, was on a podcast and got caught in this conversation.

“Chris Haynes: Mike Malone did a lot of celebrating…

Ham: Oh, wow. You’re gonna bring up Money Mike, man? The Lakers’ Daddy? That’s what they call him now? The Lakers’ Daddy?

Haynes: I guess you can talk when you win a championship.

Ham: God bless his soul. This s*** ain’t over. God bless his soul.”

Meanwhile, James, who used to play for Malone and his father sent a cryptic IG post from France about the coach.

Many are saying the Lakers won the offseason, bringing back their key pieces and adding some cheap depth but given they lost in four-straight to the Nuggets, they have a lot of work to do in catching up.
***

Nuggets

Bruce Brown #11 of the Denver Nuggets and Christian Braun #0 of the Denver Nuggets...

Jake Shapiro

Calvin Booth tells which Nugget he expects to replace Bruce Brown

With the Denver Nuggets hitting the court again after a short summer we're finally going to answer one of the team's biggest questions, who replaces versatile sixth man Bruce Brown's role

4 hours ago

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets...

Jake Shapiro

Nikola Jokic says he didn’t play much basketball this summer

While parading, horse riding, rafting, drinking and dancing, Denver Nuggets star center Nikola Jokic was living it up in Serbia

6 hours ago

Josh Kroenke...

Will Petersen

Josh Kroenke on Altitude TV issue: No one more frustrated than me

"We're trying to figure out a resolution, because we want to show the best teams... and we have the Avs and the Nuggets," Josh Kroenke said

8 hours ago

Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets...

Jake Shapiro

Jamal Murray finds out how long he can last against a UFC champ

Jamal Murray has struck up a friendship with UFC featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski—the two messed around and did a champ vs. champ fight

3 days ago

Damian Lillard, Michael Porter Jr....

Jake Shapiro

After Dame trade, Nuggets’ MPJ has a message for the Bucks

Damian Lillard to the Bucks is potential championship-changing pickup and everyone knows it, including Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr.

5 days ago

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets and Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers...

Jake Shapiro

How the September NBA blockbuster trade affects the Nuggets

The offseason of the NBA overacting and trying to stop Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets continued on Wednesday when a massive three-way trade

5 days ago

Lakers stars can’t get the Nuggets out of their heads