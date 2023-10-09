Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Plenty to unpack after Nathaniel Hackett gets revenge on Broncos

Oct 8, 2023, 7:39 PM

Nathaniel Hackett...

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett got his revenge.

And there’s plenty to unpack after the Jets dispatched of the Broncos 31-21 on Sunday afternoon.

This summer, Denver head coach Sean Payton blasted Hackett, saying his time with the team was one of the worst coaching jobs in NFL history.

Payton wasn’t wrong, but probably didn’t need to share that thought publicly. He was mocked by the Jets social media team after the game, and the Internet is now dunking on the Broncos. Hackett was rewarded with a game ball by New York head coach Robert Saleh, and a fiery pregame speech made it clear the Jets were playing for their offensive coordinator.

Hackett told 9NEWS and 104.3 The Fan Broncos insider Mike Klis he didn’t want to talk about the “revenge,” but it’s clear this meant a lot to him.

Payton took the blame for Denver’s anemic offense in the second half, and star cornerback Sauce Gardner was a big reason why. He didn’t have any problem going to Twitter right after the Jets improved to 2-3 and the Broncos fell to 1-4.

That’s a clear shot at Denver QB Russell Wilson, who had the corny tag line a year ago before ultimately ditching it in the middle of a brutal 5-12 season.

Hackett was awful with the Broncos, but all these victory laps are expected. That’s what happens when Payton pops off to USA Today and can’t back up the talk. His Denver team is tough to watch, already posting an 0-3 mark at home.

For Hackett, it has to be sweet. His name was dragged through the mud, violating the “code” among NFL coaches. Again, Payton wasn’t incorrect, but he simply shouldn’t have said it.

Now, the Broncos are a national punchline once again. And this feels like the disastrous 2022 season on repeat.

***

Broncos

DENVER BRONCOS...

Andrew Mason

The Denver Broncos could finally be at the brink of a teardown

After a fourth loss — and a third-straight game in which their once-prized defense was manhandled — the Denver Broncos are on the brink.

43 minutes ago

Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos...

Jake Shapiro

Russell Wilson says the obvious about where the Broncos could be

The Denver Broncos are now 1-4 after their Week 5 loss to the New York Jets where they again dropped 31-21, Russell Wilson says it's a journey

4 hours ago

Sean Payton of the Denver Broncos...

Jake Shapiro

Jets troll Sean Payton and Broncos with picture of Kevin James

Kevin James has been the hot meme of this fall, and it just so happens the actor played Sean Payton in a movie not so long ago

5 hours ago

Sean Payton...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton takes blame for Broncos offensive woes against Jets

For Broncos head coach Sean Payton, it looks like he signed up for a rebuild, whether he realized it or not, as Denver lost to the Jets 31-21

5 hours ago

Javonte Williams...

Andrew Mason

Broncos-Jets inactives: Javonte Williams scratched

Javonte Williams will miss the game after suffering a hip-flexor injury last week against the Chicago Bears.

10 hours ago

Frank Clark...

Andrew Mason

Report: Frank Clark may be on the trade block

Two days after the Broncos traded Randy Gregory, a report emerged fellow edge rusher Frank Clark could be next on the trade block.

12 hours ago

Plenty to unpack after Nathaniel Hackett gets revenge on Broncos