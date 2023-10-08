Close
BRONCOS

Jets troll Sean Payton and Broncos with picture of Kevin James

Oct 8, 2023, 5:55 PM

Sean Payton of the Denver Broncos...

Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Kevin James has been the hot meme of this fall, and it just so happens the actor played Sean Payton in the movie “Home Team” not so long ago.

The comedic actor played the former Super Bowl-winning head coach when he was suspended and coaching kids. He was out of pro football for a year after an improper program in which his New Orleans Saints were found by the NFL to have paid out bonuses, or “bounties,” to their players for injuring players on opposing teams.

Now a photo of James edited to wearing Broncos gear was posted on the New York Jets Twitter account after the visitors beat Denver 31-21 on Sunday. The loss dropped Denver to 1-4 in Payton’s first season leading the Broncos.

There was a lot of bad blood leading up to this Week 5 game, given New York’s offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was fired embarrassingly as a rookie head coach last year leading the Broncos. Hackett’s team felt he was done dirty by his old team, while Payton called out the coach over the offseason only to lose to the Jets led by their backup quarterback.

“They played better than us. I credit Robert and that staff. They won the game and I think that’s how I look at it,” Payton said after the game about the back and forth. “It’s a fair question, but I think we already addressed that the next day.”

The matchup was wasn’t only one of the Wilsons, Zach, and Russell but of the two of the best cornerbacks in football. Sauce Gardner won this round against Pat Surtain II, with the Orange Crush defense struggling in the second half while the Jets defense took off. pS2 did snag a late-game pick to give Russ one more shot but that ended with a scoop-and-score strip-sack.

The Broncos are back at it right away, playing Thursday night in Kansas City when they’ll try to end a 15-game winning streak by the Chiefs. Whether or not last year’s team was the worst coached in NFL history Denver is again fielding one of their worst teams in franchise history.

***

