BRONCOS

Russell Wilson appears to have ditched “Let’s Ride” for new phrase

Jul 28, 2023, 2:18 PM

(Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson took a lot of heat for ending almost every press conference in 2022 with “Broncos Country, Let’s Ride.”

The phrase was mocked early and often by fans and players around the league, and Wilson even tried to utter it after losses, which made it worse.

Well, a new year means a new Wilson, apparently. At his first official press conference of 2023 (even though he talked some this spring), Wilson didn’t use the phrase after Day 1 of Broncos training camp.

The media was quick to notice.

Again, this a good call from Wilson. He used “Go Hawks” for years in Seattle, which never seemed to cause any problems. “Go Broncos” is much cleaner than a corny, hard to say phrase. Particularly after a defeat.

It’s a little thing, but it really did bother some folks a season ago. Hopefully Wilson has learned some lessons, and is saying “Go Broncos” after many wins this year.

Russell Wilson appears to have ditched “Let’s Ride” for new phrase