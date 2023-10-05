Broncos reveal icy new field design to go along with white helmet

The Denver Broncos will have a new field design on Sunday against the Jets to go along with the debut of their “Snowcapped” helmets.

The team shared the icy new design on social media, and it looks pretty sharp.

Not only will the end zones be white, but the logo at the 50-yard line will be the old school “D” that everyone seems to love. Take a peek for yourself.

That looks pretty darn cool on a screen, and should be amazing in person and on television against New York. This will be the first of two games the Broncos wear their white alternate helmet, along with Christmas Eve against the Patriots.

This is the first all-white helmet in team history. Prior to this, the Broncos wore brown, orange, academy-blue and navy-blue helmets throughout their first 63 seasons.

And the field will match the vibe of the new helmet. Now it’s up to the Broncos to bring the look together and earn their second straight win.

