Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Broncos reveal icy new field design to go along with white helmet

Oct 5, 2023, 9:47 AM | Updated: 12:36 pm

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos will have a new field design on Sunday against the Jets to go along with the debut of their “Snowcapped” helmets.

The team shared the icy new design on social media, and it looks pretty sharp.

Not only will the end zones be white, but the logo at the 50-yard line will be the old school “D” that everyone seems to love. Take a peek for yourself.

That looks pretty darn cool on a screen, and should be amazing in person and on television against New York. This will be the first of two games the Broncos wear their white alternate helmet, along with Christmas Eve against the Patriots.

This is the first all-white helmet in team history. Prior to this, the Broncos wore brown, orange, academy-blue and navy-blue helmets throughout their first 63 seasons.

And the field will match the vibe of the new helmet. Now it’s up to the Broncos to bring the look together and earn their second straight win.

***

Broncos

Nathaniel Hackett...

Andrew Mason

Nathaniel Hackett says little about Sean Payton, Broncos

Nathaniel Hackett wanted nothing more Thursday than to not talk about Denver when he met media for his weekly press conference.

2 hours ago

Nik Bonitto...

Andrew Mason

The emergence of Nik Bonitto helped make the Broncos’ big OLB move possible

The Broncos' decision to move on from Randy Gregory came after Nik Bonitto had a breakout game, and it doesn't seem like a coincidence.

10 hours ago

Randy Gregory...

Cecil Lammey

Why Did the Broncos Move on From Randy Gregory? Orange and Blue Today 10.04

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason break down the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include – why did Sean Payton move on from Randy Gregory, the reaction from the locker room, who starts at RB versus the Jets in week 5, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

20 hours ago

Sean Payton...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton explains decision to cut Randy Gregory from Broncos

"We felt like with some of our younger players, and where we're going, it was best for our team," Sean Payton said about cutting Randy Gregory

22 hours ago

Russell Wilson, Marshawn Lynch...

Jake Shapiro

Marshawn Lynch says Russell Wilson called him from a blocked number

Denver Broncos Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe wanted to get to the core of the issues between former Seattle Seahawks stars Russell Wilson and Marshawn Lynch

22 hours ago

Broncos...

Andrew Mason

Broncos get a slew of defensive players back for practice

Justin Simmons, Josey Jewell, Frank Clark, Baron Browning and P.J. Locke all returned to practice for the Broncos on Wednesday.

22 hours ago

Broncos reveal icy new field design to go along with white helmet