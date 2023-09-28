Close
BRONCOS

Broncos defensive lineman Frank Clark sets return date

Sep 28, 2023, 3:54 PM | Updated: 3:56 pm

Frank Clark...

Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

It was well known the Denver Broncos defensive line could struggle in 2023 and it’s one of the reasons the team singed Frank Clark.

But the Broncos have still lacked a steady pash rush and haven’t done great in run stuffing, and part of that is they have been without Clark.

The pass-rusher suffered a groin and abductor injury two weeks ago during practice and will miss this weekend’s game against the Chicago Bears. Clark said Thursday that he hopes to be back for Denver’s battle with the New York Jets in Week 5.

“Getting off the ball, making plays, it’s been tough,” Clark said about the injury he initially thought nothing of but an MRI revealed a grade 3 tear. “Just understanding your body and not rushing back. It limits your mobility—but I feel like the staff has done a hell of job rehabbing me.”

The biggest impact made by Clark came at a training camp press conference. During that session, the ex-Chiefs standout noted that the Broncos-Chiefs series was not a “rivalry” at the present time.

“I wouldn’t call it a rivalry. In a rivalry, it’s competitive,” Clark said then.

Clark has played one game thus far and Denver will have Kansas City in Week 6.

“I thought I’d be back this week but I’m praying I’ll be back,” Clark said when asked about playing against his former team.

Clark signed in June and played Week 1 as a backup behind Jonathon Cooper. The newcomer played 25 snaps in a rotational role, often lining up with second-year player Nik Bonitto on the opposite flank. Starters Randy Gregory and Jonathon Cooper played 40 and 38 snaps, respectively.

According to the data compiled by Pro Football Focus, Clark did not record a pressure in 16 pass-rush opportunities. Cooper and Bonitto each logged a pressure. But the entire collection of edge rushers was largely neutralized by Jimmy Garoppolo’s quick, rhythm-based passing game in what would be a 17-16 Denver defeat. No Broncos player recorded a sack in the game. A few weeks later in the Broncos historic 70-20 loss to Miami, the team recorded just a single QB hit.

***

