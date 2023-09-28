Close
BRONCOS

Vance Joseph gets he must “fix” Broncos defense or he’s in trouble

Sep 28, 2023, 2:54 PM

Vance Joseph...

(Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph met with the media on Thursday for the first time since the massacre in Miami.

Joseph’s unit gave up a stunning 70 points, the most in the NFL since 1966. The 726 yards they allowed were the second most in league history. It was arguably the worst game the franchise has ever played.

And to his credit, Joseph owned it. He pointed the finger squarely at himself at least three time during the press conference.

“When your unit plays that way, my first thought was, it’s me,” Joseph said. “It was a tough day from play one to play whatever we played. But as a coach, and an experienced coach, when those days happen, it’s always in my opinion, me first. I’ll fix it, quickly, I have to,” Joseph said.

That last sentence is key. Joseph knows that head coach Sean Payton and owner / CEO Greg Penner aren’t going to have patience for days like that. And neither are the fans. If the Broncos play another similar game anytime soon, he might not have a job the following Monday.

As for why Miami was so successful scoring 10 touchdowns against Denver and running up and down the field at will? Joseph again took responsibility.

“Obviously, I didn’t get them ready for the speeds and the angles and those things and have them in the right positions. Again, I take it first,” Joseph said. “It always falls on me first and the players are always giving max effort and trying to do it right to win games. But it became a buzzsaw quickly and it spiraled.”

It spiraled out of control indeed. Denver must now try to beat a Bears team that’s also 0-3, or Joseph could be scapegoat No. 1 for a season going south in a hurry.

That’s his task on Sunday… or else.

***

