Mark Schlereth: I’ve never seen a defense as “scared” as Broncos

The Denver Broncos defense was embarrassed on Sunday in Miami.

By now you know the stats. They gave up 70 points for the first time in an NFL game since 1966. The 726 yards allowed was the second-most in NFL history. It was probably the worst game the franchise has ever played.

And Mark Schlereth, who won two Super Bowls with the Broncos on one of the nastiest offensive lines you’ll see, was very disappointed.

Schlereth didn’t hold anything back with Mike Evans on 104.3 The Fan on Wednesday morning, laying into a defense that showed very little effort and pride.

“I have never seen, in all my years of doing this, a defense that was more scared than our defense. Frightened. Just knees knocking, piss dribbling down your leg, scared,” Schlereth said.

The Dolphins lit up the scoreboard as running backs Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane both scored four total touchdowns. Achane rushed for more than 200 yards, and QB Tua Tagovailoa threw for more than 300 yards and four touchdowns of his own. Wide receiver Tyreek hill had 157 yards through the air and a score. It was unacceptable.

“My thought process as a player, if you we wearing me out… I may not grade out well, it may look ugly, but you’re going to come away with a bloody nose. It’s going to be a street fight. And that was the disappointing part. Like, stop anything, one thing,” Schlereth said.

The Broncos gave up 10 total touchdowns on a day where Miami punted just once. Head coach Mike McDaniel could’ve broken the all-time scoring record with a late field goal, but elected not to.

A fired up Schlereth added that if the Dolphins kept running the same play at one point he’d “try to break your freaking jaw with the crown of my helmet.”

