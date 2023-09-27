ESPN rips Rockies and ownership, gives them “F” grade for 2023

The Colorado Rockies lost their 100th game on Tuesday night and on Wednesday morning they were ripped by ESPN.

Grades were dished out for the 2023 season, and let’s just say senior writer David Schoenfield feels like a lot of people in this state.

He didn’t hold back about laying into the Rockies, giving them an “F” for the season along with the Mets, Cardinals, Angels, Athletics and White Sox.

Schoenfield mentioned how Nolan Jones and Ezequiel Tovar are fine young players, but he did worry about Jones striking out more than once a game.

And even though he discussed how “dreadful” the pitching was and how “dreadful” the offense was, perhaps Schoenfield’s most interesting part of his writeup was a shoutout to Rockies fans — while pointing out the flaws in ownership.

Here’s part of what he wrote:

You know who doesn’t get enough credit? Rockies fans. They show up year after year, supporting a faceless, losing team, and draw more fans than many teams in playoff contention.

Like so many of the teams down here, it starts with ownership and the Rockies still seem way behind everybody else in developing a modern organization. Except in the ticket department. They’re very good at selling tickets.

And Schoenfield isn’t wrong. As mentioned last night when the Rockies secured their 100th loss to the Dodgers, they’re averaging more than 32,000 fans per night at Coors Field this season. That’s even after a slow start in April and May with questionable weather and the Nuggets on a championship run.

It’s one thing for us to know locally all the problems with the Rockies. It’s another for ESPN to point them out.

Will this make Dick Monfort change anything? Probably not. But everyone’s catching on to what a mess the team currently is.

***