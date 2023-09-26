Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Broncos and Bears is an early “battle” for path to No. 1 overall pick

Sep 26, 2023, 10:58 AM

Broncos Bears Garett Bolles...

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Broncos and Bears game on Sunday might be the joke of the NFL world, but it’s actually huge.

Seriously.

The loser of this one will have a much better path toward the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Both Denver and Chicago sit at 0-3, along with Carolina and Minnesota.

According to the popular website “Tankathon,” right now the Bears would have the top selection with the Broncos picking No. 2. The Vikings are third and the Panthers fourth, but remember that Carolina’s pick also goes to Chicago.

It’s depressing to have this conversation in September, but coming off a historically bad 70-20 loss to the Dolphins, it’s where we’re at. A large portion of Broncos Country seems ready to embrace the tank, and finally rip this thing down and rebuild.

Sure, if Denver beats Chicago and then takes down the Jets without Aaron Rodgers they’ll be 2-3, but what good does that do? They plays the Chiefs twice in three weeks after that, plus the Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 10 after the bye.

The absolute best the Broncos could be is 3-6 if they defeat the Bears, Jets and Packers. This team just isn’t beating Kansas City or Buffalo after what we saw them do in Miami.

So, wouldn’t it be better to lose to Chicago, New York and Green Bay? Or at least lose two of those three? 1-8 feels a lot safer for steamrolling toward the No. 1 pick than 3-6.

Again, this is horribly depressing to be outlining these scenarios, but it’s the reality of the situation. The defense has taken a massive step back under Vance Joseph, and Sean Payton ripping Nathaniel Hackett’s coaching job has backfired in a big way.

If the Broncos are to get the No. 1 overall pick for the first time in franchise history, this weekend in Chicago is going to play a pivotal role. And sadly, a loss is probably best for a team that needs to start thinking about the big picture.

***

Broncos

Broncos against Bears...

Jake Shapiro

Oddsmakers somehow favor Denver Broncos despite losing by 50

The Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears square off in the Midway for one of the worst football games of the season as the two 0-3 teams matchup

3 minutes ago

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)...

Will Petersen

Old friend Trevor Siemian could play against Broncos in 12 days

Former Broncos QB Trevor Siemian is on the verge of signing with the Jets, after they lost Aaron Rodgers and Zach Wilson has struggled

2 hours ago

Broncos-Bears...

Andrew Mason

By most power rankings, Broncos-Bears a battle of the worst

Most NFL power rankings have the Broncos and Bears as the NFL's bottom two teams as they prepare to meet Sunday.

3 hours ago

Vance Joseph...

Will Petersen

Broncos not already making a Vance Joseph change is a mistake

Vance Joseph needed to be fired for the franchise's most pitiful loss, showing fans the team understands the wrong kind of history was made

9 hours ago

Broncos...

Andrew Mason

Broncos’ defensive collapse started with the stops — the tackling, that is

The Broncos know this: After their poor tackling day Sunday, they'll see plays like the ones Miami ran until they stop them.

14 hours ago

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 1: Head coach Vance Joseph of the Denver Broncos reacts to a referee in the s...

Cecil Lammey

Why Don’t the Denver Broncos Make Coaching Changes after Week 3? Orange and Blue Today 9.25

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include – why didn’t DC Vance Joseph get fired on Monday, the truth about the Broncos defense, the few bright spots from Week 3, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

21 hours ago

Broncos and Bears is an early “battle” for path to No. 1 overall pick