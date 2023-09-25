Sean Payton: ‘Attention to detail’ at practice must improve

Sean Payton often refers to the “race” in the opening four games of the season to fix issues … while still learning about the type of hand you’ve been dealt with that particular team.

And the Broncos are behind, no doubt.

No one wants to hear platitudes after the Broncos became the first NFL team since 1966 to allow 70 points. But from struggles through the learning process can come long-term fixes — for coaches and players.

So, it bore the question — what has Payton learned about his team through three games that can be applied to solutions for the future?

“That’s a great question,” he replied Monday morning during his conference call with local media. “And we’re learning as we go.”

IT’S NOT JUST ABOUT GAME DAY FOR SEAN PAYTON

It starts with practice.

“I think, No. 1, the attention to detail of what we’re doing at practice has to improve,” he said. “We as coaches have to look closely at what we’re asking them to do. Look, this is one of those weeks where, you take a butt-whupping like that, where you find out a lot about everyone. So, it’s a tough film to watch.”

Payton considered taking the “burn-the-film” approach. He passed on that, knowing that there are teachable moments, excruciating as they will be to reveal.

Take tackling, for example. Pro Football Focus calculated 24 missed tackles for the Broncos defense Sunday. They had 19 in the first two games combined.

“I debated whether we were gonna show it (the film) or not,” Payton said. “But I think we’d be remiss if we didn’t.

“We’ve gotta sit in here, and today, as unpleasant as it’s gonna be, we’ve gotta get these things cleaned up. Look, we played a good offense, but we certainly didn’t help ourselves in any way, shape or form, in playing them.

But it wasn’t all bad, believe it or not. Marvin Mims Jr.’s 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter was a ray amidst the gloom.

“I was impressed with the special teams — not just Mims’ touchdown, that was well-blocked — but overall, we felt like we won that aspect of the game,” Payton said. “That was the one bright spot.”

But that was it. Monday will be uncomfortable. Other days will be, too.

“Today’s not gonna be fun, and it probably won’t be fun anytime soon until we start winning some games,” Payton said.