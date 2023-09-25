Courtland Sutton’s good game overshadowed by costly fumbles

The Denver Broncos were embarrassed by the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. It’s bad enough they’re now 0-3 on the 2023 season, but to have Miami almost break the record for scoring in a single game is a low I didn’t see this team stooping to.

Things are off track for the Broncos, and there is no easy solution for all their problems.

After the game, Payton immediately stated he was embarrassed.

“I’ll be brief. Obviously, that was embarrassing and tough to watch. Aside from the kick return there weren’t a lot of positives to take from that game. We had our opportunities offensively early. Two penalties. You know, take touchdowns off the board and I don’t know that — I think they punted one time.” Payton said.

Here are three observations from the Broncos loss to the Dolphins in Week 3.

***

Trying To Do Too Much

When you’re down by 30 points (I wish I was exaggerating), then players are going to try and play “hero ball” where they try to do too much. It’s human nature to try and take over when things are going downhill fast. This happens time and time again in these situations, and some Broncos fell into that against the Dolphins.

This is exactly what WR Courtland Sutton did in Week 3. Fans may not want to hear this, but I don’t blame Sutton for the two fumbles he lost against the Dolphins. Sutton was featured in the game plan for the Broncos, and he finished the game with 11 targets, eight catches for 91 yards and a touchdown. He could’ve had two touchdown grabs had it not been for a ticky-tack call on Brandon Johnson during a rub route that was called offensive pass interference.

The fumbles were big momentum shifts during the game, but it came when Sutton was trying to make a play after the catch. He was trying to earn more yards to help his team, and the ball got punched out both times. Sutton showed heart out there, and he showed resilience by continuing to make plays when called upon – even after he was turning the ball over.

Sutton shared his feelings after the game.

“I think it’s about the same as Alex (Singleton) – disappointed, frustrated, mostly with myself, trying to do too much. Can’t put the ball on the ground, it’s unacceptable. We always say that when we are carrying the ball, we’ve got everybody’s’ dreams, goals and aspirations. I put the ball on the ground twice today which is very frustrating. The overall outcome of the game is – there’s losing and there’s getting your butt handed to you. I think that we got our butt handed to us today. It’s frustrating, especially sitting at 0-3 right now.” Sutton said.

***

Can’t Create Off Turnovers

In the second quarter, with the Dolphins’ offense rolling, the Broncos had a big stop on fourth down – in their own territory. The score was 21-10, and things hadn’t gotten out of control just yet. On the Broncos’ 34-yard line, the Dolphins decided to go for it on fourth down. Instead of moving the chains like they had regularly leading up to that point, the Dolphins were unable to get extra downs. Miami fullback Alec Ingold tried to pick up the first down, but Broncos ILB Alex Singleton and others were there to stuff him.

Usually, after a turnover – this time a turnover on downs – an offense will line up and go for it with a ‘shot’ play down the field or in the end zone. That didn’t happen with the Broncos. Instead, QB Russell Wilson was trying to toss the ball to RB Javonte Williams for what would have been a minimal gain. That play didn’t even get off the ground, as there was a penalty (false start on RT Mike McGlinchey) on the play. After that, Denver had a one-yard pass to Sutton and Williams then lost three yards on third down. Denver ended up punting the ball back to the Dolphins.

With the ball in field goal range to begin the drive, one thought at least Denver would get three points. Instead, the Broncos did not score at all. What makes things worse, is that Miami ended up scoring two more touchdowns before the half. With the score 35-13 at halftime, the game was all but over.

Wilson admitted that was one of the turning points in the game.

“Yeah, I thought we had two big moments in that time period. Like I said, the Courtland one was a touchdown. He got a nice touchdown pass in the corner. We felt like we had great momentum. All of a sudden the flag was on the ground. That was disappointing. I think the next drive or couple drives later the defense did a good job making that stop. You know, I think we false started and kept back pedaling a little bit. So I think there is things to learn from that, too.” Wilson said.

***

Playing on Their Heels

The Broncos defense was playing on their heels from the start of the game. The Dolphins scored 70 points, second all-time in NFL history. Miami had 726 yards on offense, also second all-time in NFL history. They became the first team in league history with five passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns in one game.

You could tell right from the beginning; the Broncos had their hands full. Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert was unstoppable from the moment the game started, finishing with 82 yards rushing and three touchdowns (plus, one receiving touchdown). However, he wasn’t the only weapon in the rushing attack. For the first time in his career, rookie RB De’Von Achane was used extensively and ended up with 203 yards rushing, three rushing touchdowns, and two receiving touchdowns. Achane was the fastest player at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, and that speed was evident time and time again.

Not only did the Broncos get run past often, by the Dolphins backs and WR Tyreek Hill, they also were not tackling efficiently or effectively in this game. They bit on short routes, only to get blown by for deep shots. They also took poor angles to backs who kept gashing them on the way to a whopping 350 yards on the ground.

Singleton admitted the defense was playing on their heels.

“You just feel like your back is against the wall. You got to make a play, especially as an older guy now, someone’s got to make a play and change that momentum. We weren’t able to do it. Defense was just – we played on our heels most of that game at a certain point and never got around to getting a step on them any of the drives.” Singleton said.

***

Follow @CecilLammey