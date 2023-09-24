PS2’s Pro Bowl father very unhappy with Broncos around his son

Pat Surtain II may be one of the best cornerbacks in football right now but he was part of one of the worst defensive games in the history of the NFL on Sunday.

The Denver Broncos gave up an embarrassing 70 points in a blowout loss to the Miami Dolphins, which had former Pro Bowl corner of the Fins Patrick Surtain weighing in. The dad of the Broncos star on defense said his son deserves better.

Toiling in the soil!! SMH 2 you deserve better — PAT SURTAINl (@psurtain23) September 24, 2023

Without other key member of the secondary Justin Simmons, PS2 was the only big-name Bronco player in the defensive backfield. Still, Vance Joseph’s unit got walloped and the young Surtain was part of the problem. He got roasted for a long touchdown late in the game, which put Miami into the 60s.

The elder Surtain was a three-time Pro Bowler, playing seven seasons for Miami and four in Kansas City. Father had 37 picks in the NFL, son only has six so far just three seasons in but made his first Pro Bowl last season.

PS2 could be a piece the Broncos move at the deadline for a high draft pick, the way this season is going.

